Artnet : Weeks After a Ransomware Attack, the National Gallery of Canada Is Still Working to Bring Its Operations Back Online

The National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa was recently the target of a ransomware attack, and more than three weeks later, it is still working on recovering full functionality, with some staff working remotely.

"We have begun a gradual return to the office," director of communications Douglas Chow told Artnet News in an email. "Progress and connectivity by department continues, most recently online systems for ticketing, membership, and the boutique are now operational."

A forensic investigation is ongoing, with the help of third-party cyber security experts along with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

The museum detected the attack after an interruption to its I.T. systems on April 23, reported the Ottawa Citizen. The museum lost some "operational information," the museum told the paper on May 9, while stressing that payment systems remained safe and that no private information, such as members' credit card information, had been compromised.

"We have taken this incident very seriously," interim director and CEO Angela Cassie said in an email to the Citizen. "Our core focus was on protecting personal or sensitive information, and the safe operation of the gallery."

The museum, which remained open throughout, emailed membership applicants about the attack on May 9, assuring them that the gallery does not store full credit or debit card information in its systems, reported the Citizen.

The National Gallery was established in 1880 and counts more than 75,000 works of art among its holdings.

The institution has been the subject of heated debate, with several former staff members writing in a letter to the Minister of Canadian Heritage that the institution is at risk of fading into "cultural irrelevance" after a series of layoffs in recent years, including chief curator Kitty Scott and senior curator of Indigenous art Greg Hill. On Instagram, Hill claimed that the gallery's Department of Indigenous Ways and Decolonization was being run in "colonial and anti-Indigenous ways."

The Globe and Mailreported that the manager handling the layoffs was being paid as much as $300,000 a year in fees, which would be higher than the salary of the last chief executive, Sasha Suda, now director of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

More Trending Stories:

The Smithsonian National Museum of African Art's Director Has Resigned After Less Than Two Years, Citing 'Resistance and Backlash'

'We're Not All Ikea-Loving Minimalists': Historian and Author Michael Diaz-Griffith on the Resurgence of Young Antique Collectors

The First Auction of Late Billionaire Heidi Horten's Controversial Jewelry Proves Wildly Successful, Raking in $156 Million

An Airbnb Host Got More Than They Bargained for with a Guest's Offbeat Art Swap-and the Mystery Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Not Patriarchal Art History, But Art 'Herstory': Judy Chicago on Why She Devoted Her New Show to 80 Women Artists Who Inspired Her

An Artist Asked ChatGPT How to Make a Popular Memecoin. The Result Is 'TurboToad,' and People Are Betting Millions of Dollars on It

An Elderly Man Spray-Painted a Miriam Cahn Painting at a Paris Museum After Right-Wing Attempts to Censor It Failed

The Netflix Series 'Transatlantic' Dramatizes the Effort to Evacuate Artists From France During World War II. Here's What Actually Happened in Real Life