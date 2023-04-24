Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:28 2023-04-24 am EDT
8.800 EUR    0.00%
05:38pArtnet : Yuga Labs Has Won Its Lawsuit Against Artist Ryder Ripps for His Copycat Versions of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs
PU
04/21Artnet : An ‘Antiques Roadshow' Expert's Collection of Ceramics Raked In More Than $130,000 at Auction, Double Its Presale Estimate
PU
04/21Art Industry News : Annie Leibovitz Joins Forces With Ikea to Turn Her Lens on Regular People's Homes Around the World + Other Stories
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artnet : Yuga Labs Has Won Its Lawsuit Against Artist Ryder Ripps for His Copycat Versions of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

04/24/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Law Yuga Labs Has Won Its Lawsuit Against Artist Ryder Ripps for His Copycat Versions of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

The court found that Ripps and his collaborator had infringed on the company's trademark.

Richard Whiddington, April 24, 2023

A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Photo courtesy of Yuga Labs.

Yuga Labs, the blockchain company behind some of the most popular collectibles of the NFT boom, has won a lawsuit protecting the trademark of its Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series.

On April 21, a federal court in California ruled in favor of Yuga Labs in its case against artistic duo Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen. Back in mid-2022, Ripps and Cahen released the RR/BAYC NFT collection which was comprised of thousands of quirky apes that appeared uncannily similar to those created in the wildly successful project from Yuga Labs. RR/BAYC apes were cheaper than those sold by Yuga Labs, but used similar marketing materials.

Ripps and Cahen claimed to be satirizing Yuga Labs, but the company, in its suit filed in June 2022, stated that the pair were creating confusion for consumers and deliberately aiming to harm the company.

The U.S District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that RR/BAYC's collection didn't stand as artistic expression protected by the First Amendment, as Ripps and Cahen had claimed, and that Yuga Labs was allowed to protect a trademark product. It agreed with Yuga Lab's notion that RR/BAYC had deliberately tried to mislead consumers, noting that the domains, rrbayc.com and apemarket.com, both contained BAYC branding, which it found "confusingly similar" to Yuga Labs' branding.

"The Court concludes that Defendants acted with a bad faith intent to profit," the ruling from U.S. District Judge John Walter read. "The RR/BAYC NFTs do not express an idea or point of view, but, instead, merely point to the same online digital images associated with the BAYC collection."

It will be a ground breaking case in defining the nature of NFT, I seek to establish how you cant copy an NFT, every mint is a context shift, in my particular case this is an artistic statement on the nature of NFT, satire against Yuga Labs' practice & protest against the content

- RYDER RIPPS (@ryder_ripps) May 17, 2022

Another blow to RR/BAYC was the rejection of its argument that Yuga Labs had transferred trademark rights to those who had purchased BAYC NFTs. The court pointed out that Yuga Labs's terms and conditions, though allowing holders personal and commercial use, do not issue "a trademark license to use the BAYC marks."

At the time of writing, RR/BAYC had not responded to a request for comment.

This judgement comes on the heels of luxury brand Hermès landing a legal victory over digital artist Mason Rothschild, creator of the NFT project MetaBirkins. Both suits have been closely watched in the crypto art space as potential bellwethers that establish the trademark rights of NFT companies and artists.

"We're thrilled with this win," Yuga Labs told Artnet News. "This isn't just a win for us. It's a win for the entire Web3 industry to hold scammers and counterfeiters accountable."

The ruling states Yuga Labs is entitled to damages, though it rejected the company's push for "enhanced damages" of $200,000. The amount of compensation will be decided at a later trial.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARTNET AG
05:38pArtnet : Yuga Labs Has Won Its Lawsuit Against Artist Ryder Ripps for His Copycat Versions..
PU
04/21Artnet : An ‘Antiques Roadshow' Expert's Collection of Ceramics Raked In More Than $..
PU
04/21Art Industry News : Annie Leibovitz Joins Forces With Ikea to Turn Her Lens on Regular Peo..
PU
04/20‘19th-century Art, Not 19th-ce : Striking Hispanic Society Staff Picket Outside Chai..
PU
04/20Artnet : The Tintin Illustration That Set a World Record for the Most Expensive Comic Art ..
PU
04/19Artnet : LGDR Inaugurates Its Stunning New Headquarters With ‘Rear View,' a Cheeky S..
PU
04/19Artnet : The Jewish Heirs of the $250 Million Guelph Treasure Have Appealed a U.S. Court's..
PU
04/17Artnet : Artist Renata Petersen Brings Her ‘Punk Pottery' Aesthetic to a Daring New ..
PU
04/14Artnet : Researchers Have Named Sandro Botticelli as the Artist Behind Several Previously ..
PU
04/14Artnet : A Court Has Ruled That a Controversial Miriam Cahn Painting, Targeted by Far-Righ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
William Fine President
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG30.18%54
NEWS CORPORATION-5.05%9 952
PEARSON PLC-9.24%7 552
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY22.77%6 561
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED21.45%4 761
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED53.03%4 368
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer