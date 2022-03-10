Log in
Conservators Cleaning Michelangelo's Famed Medici Family Chapel Had an Unlikely Ally: Bacteria

03/10/2022 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
After more than eight years of work, conservators presented the newly restored tombs in Florence this week.

Artnet News, March 10, 2022

The tomb of Lorenzo de' Medici, Duke of Urbino, 1524-34, by Michelangelo Buonarroti, at the New Sacristy, Medici Chapels, Basilica of Saint Lawrence, in Florence, Italy, 2017. Courtesy of Getty Images.

This week, to mark the 545th anniversary of Michelangelo's birth, conservators in Florence unveiled the newly restored Medici family chapel designed by the Renaissance master.

Their eight-year effort to clean the tomb was aided by an uncommon tool: bacteria.

Starting in 2019, experts quietly introduced varying strains of bacteria to the marble sculptures of the New Sacristy, where multiple members of the Medici dynasty are entombed. The microbes promptly set about eating centuries' worth of grime, glue, and other debris that had discolored the sculptures on the tombs.

The bacteria were especially adept at tackling one substance tarnishing Michelangelo's handiwork: organic fluids that had seeped from the long-rotted corpse of Alessandro Medici, a one-time ruler of Florence, whose body had been deposited in a sarcophagus without being properly eviscerated.

One hungry strain in particular, Serratia ficaria SH7, managed to do away with the stains caused from the fluid in just a matter of days, according to the New York Times.

"SH7 ate Alessandro," Monica Bietti, the former chief of the Medici chapels museum who led the all-female team in the restoration project, told the paper last year.

The tomb of Giuliano de' Medici, Duke of Nemours, 1524-1534 at the New Sacristy, Medici Chapels, Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Florence, Italy, 2017. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Bietti, along with several other conservators on the project, spoke at the unveiling sponsored by the Academy of the Arts of Drawing this week.

"The restoration of one of the most symbolic places of art required knowledge, experience, and science, combined with the qualities of sensitivity and intelligence," she said.

"For this reason, the work was tested from the start and then subjected to constant optical, methodological, and scientific checks."

Michelangelo was commissioned to design the New Sacristy, located among the Medici Chapels in Florence's San Lorenzo church, in 1520. The tomb's frontispieces feature sculptures depicting two members of the Medici family-Lorenzo di Piero, Duke of Urbino and Giuliano di Lorenzo, Duke of Nemours-as well as figures symbolizing dusk, dawn, night, and day.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,7 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-24.29%50
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-25.82%4 751
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.52%1 143
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-49.69%587
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-44.24%313
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-31.68%281