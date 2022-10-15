Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  03:02 2022-10-14 am EDT
7.040 EUR   +0.57%
11:32aDd : artnet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/13Artnet : Christie's 20th/21st Century Evening Sale in London Netted £72.5 Million Without Fireworks
PU
10/13Artnet : Liberal and Conservative Justices Seem Split in the Supreme Court's Landmark Andy Warhol Copyright Case (and Not in the Way You May Think)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: artnet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/15/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Galerie Neuendorf AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
artnet AG

b) LEI
391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.78 EUR 250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.78 EUR 250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78883  15.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
