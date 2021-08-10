DGAP-AFR : artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-08-10 / 18:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de
End of News DGAP News Service
-------------
1225435 2021-08-10
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225435&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2021 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)