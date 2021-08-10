Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

DGAP-AFR : artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-10 / 18:27 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021 
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021 
Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      artnet AG 
              Oranienstraße 164 
              10969 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.artnet.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225435 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)

