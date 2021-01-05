DGAP-PVR : artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+----------------------+
|Name: |artnet AG |
+------------------------------+----------------------+
|Street: |Oranienstraße 164|
+------------------------------+----------------------+
|Postal code: |10969 |
+------------------------------+----------------------+
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+----------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 |
+------------------------------+----------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
|X|Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Other reason: |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+-----------------------------------------------------+
|Natural person (first name, surname): Rüdiger K. Weng|
|Date of birth: 18 Jul 1960 |
+-----------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
+-------------------------------------------+
|Weng Fine Art AG; Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH |
+-------------------------------------------+
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|07 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of|Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+
|New | 24.71 %| 1.75 %| 24.71 %| 5706067|
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+
|Previous | 25.04 %| 1.78 %| 25.04 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE000A1K0375| 30000| 1380000| 0.53 %| 24.18 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 1410000 | 24.71 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights|
|ent |date |period |settlement| absolute| in %|
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+
|Put |31.12.2023 |01.01.2021 |physical | 100000| 1.75 %|
|Option | |until |settlement| | |
| | |31.12.2023 | | | |
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 100000| 1.75 %|
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+
|-Rüdiger K. Weng | %| %| %|
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+
|-Rüdiger K. Weng | 3.86 %| %| %|
|A+A GmbH | | | |
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+
|-Weng Fine Art AG | 20.33 %| %| 20.33 %|
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|An aggregation of 7.a. and 7.b.2. does not occur, since the |
|attribution and instruments refer to the same 100,000 shares. |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
Date
+-----------+
|05 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
