DGAP-PVR : artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-05 / 19:28 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+----------------------+ |Name: |artnet AG | +------------------------------+----------------------+ |Street: |Oranienstraße 164| +------------------------------+----------------------+ |Postal code: |10969 | +------------------------------+----------------------+ |City: |Berlin | | |Germany | +------------------------------+----------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 | +------------------------------+----------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Other reason: | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Rüdiger K. Weng| |Date of birth: 18 Jul 1960 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. +-------------------------------------------+ |Weng Fine Art AG; Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH | +-------------------------------------------+ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |07 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ | |% of voting| % of voting| Total of|Total number| | | rights| rights| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ |New | 24.71 %| 1.75 %| 24.71 %| 5706067| +-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ |Previous | 25.04 %| 1.78 %| 25.04 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000A1K0375| 30000| 1380000| 0.53 %| 24.18 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 1410000 | 24.71 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights| |ent |date |period |settlement| absolute| in %| +-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ |Put |31.12.2023 |01.01.2021 |physical | 100000| 1.75 %| |Option | |until |settlement| | | | | |31.12.2023 | | | | +-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 100000| 1.75 %| +-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ |Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%| | | least 3% or| through| or more)| | | more)|instruments| | | | | (if at| | | | |least 5% or| | | | | more)| | +------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ |-Rüdiger K. Weng | %| %| %| +------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ |-Rüdiger K. Weng | 3.86 %| %| %| |A+A GmbH | | | | +------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ |-Weng Fine Art AG | 20.33 %| %| 20.33 %| +------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |An aggregation of 7.a. and 7.b.2. does not occur, since the | |attribution and instruments refer to the same 100,000 shares. | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ Date +-----------+ |05 Jan 2021| +-----------+ 2021-01-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: artnet AG Oranienstraße 164 10969 Berlin Germany Internet: www.artnet.de End of News DGAP News Service 1158718 2021-01-05

