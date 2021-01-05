Log in
Xetra  >  Artnet AG    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/05/2021 | 01:29pm EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG 
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-05 / 19:28 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Name:                         |artnet AG             | 
+------------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Oranienstraße 164| 
+------------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |10969                 | 
+------------------------------+----------------------+ 
|City:                         |Berlin                | 
|                              |Germany               | 
+------------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31  | 
+------------------------------+----------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+-----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Natural person (first name, surname): Rüdiger K. Weng| 
|Date of birth: 18 Jul 1960                           | 
+-----------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
+-------------------------------------------+ 
|Weng Fine Art AG; Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH | 
+-------------------------------------------+ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|07 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
|             |% of voting| % of voting|  Total of|Total number| 
|             |     rights|      rights| both in %|   of voting| 
|             |attached to|     through|   (7.a. +|      rights| 
|             |     shares| instruments|     7.b.)| pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|   (total of|          |Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|     7.b.1 +|          |            | 
|             |           |      7.b.2)|          |            | 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
|New          |    24.71 %|      1.75 %|   24.71 %|     5706067| 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
|Previous     |    25.04 %|      1.78 %|   25.04 %|           /| 
|notification |           |            |          |            | 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000A1K0375|      30000|     1380000|     0.53 %|     24.18 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        1410000         |        24.71 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or   |   Voting|  Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity|conversion  |physical  |   rights|  rights| 
|ent    |date       |period      |settlement| absolute|    in %| 
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|Put    |31.12.2023 |01.01.2021  |physical  |   100000|  1.75 %| 
|Option |           |until       |settlement|         |        | 
|       |           |31.12.2023  |          |         |        | 
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|       |           |            |*Total*   |   100000|  1.75 %| 
+-------+-----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|Name              |    % of voting|% of voting|  Total of both| 
|                  |  rights (if at|     rights|(if at least 5%| 
|                  |    least 3% or|    through|       or more)| 
|                  |          more)|instruments|               | 
|                  |               |     (if at|               | 
|                  |               |least 5% or|               | 
|                  |               |      more)|               | 
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-Rüdiger K. Weng  |              %|          %|              %| 
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-Rüdiger K. Weng  |         3.86 %|          %|              %| 
|A+A GmbH          |               |           |               | 
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-Weng Fine Art AG |        20.33 %|          %|        20.33 %| 
+------------------+---------------+-----------+---------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|An aggregation of 7.a. and 7.b.2. does not occur, since the   | 
|attribution and instruments refer to the same 100,000 shares. | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|05 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  artnet AG 
          Oranienstraße 164 
          10969 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.artnet.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158718 2021-01-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 13:28 ET (18:28 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 19,5 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2019 2,67 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
P/E ratio 2019 -32 522x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 48,0 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kenneth Schlenker Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTNET AG-2.08%48
INFORMA PLC-1.46%11 039
NEWS CORPORATION1.06%10 691
SCHIBSTED ASA-1.50%9 176
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY0.00%8 227
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-4.52%7 860
