    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
From Beeple's Gallery Debut to a New Indictment in the Inigo Philbrick Affair: The Best & Worst of the Art World This Week

03/04/2022 | 05:09pm EST
From Beeple's Gallery Debut to a New Indictment in the Inigo Philbrick Affair: The Best & Worst of the Art World This Week

Catch up on this week's news, fast.

Artnet News, March 4, 2022

Mike Winkelmann at his exhibition, "Beeple: Uncertain Future." Photo: Katya Kazakina.
BEST

Beeple Goes Mainstream - The NFT star debuted work with Jack Hanley in his first gallery foray.

Museum of the Future - Dubai's newest architectural marvel is blazing a trail for the 21st century.

Phillips Donates $$ to Ukraine - The Russian-owned auction house is giving more than $7 million to the Ukrainine Red Cross Society.

Marina Abramović Speaks Out - In an interview on this week's episode of the Art Angle podcast, the high priestess of performance art explains how her eponymous method can change your life.

NFTs for Peace - Kenny Schachter explains how the NFT art community is banding together to raise funds for Ukraine, while Dorian Batycka looks at the variety of NFT initiatives relating to the war, and the issues they raise.

Vienna Museum Says Their Salvator Mundi Is a Titian - The Kunsthistorisches Museum claims a painting painstakingly restored and researched is a genuine work by Titian.

Richard Gere Has an Eye for Photography - The actor's years in front of the camera helped hone his eye, and Christie's is selling the more than 150 works from his collection.

UTA Opens a New Gallery - The Hollywood talent agency is beefing up its art-world presence, with a new gallery opening in Atlanta helmed by an ex-basketball player.

Sotheby's Sets Surreal Record - The auction house brought in $297.2 million, led by Magritte's surreal painting of a sunlit nightscape.

Gallery Templon Levels Up - Paris's mainstay gallery is heading across the Atlantic for the first time, opening an outpost in New York City this fall.

WORST

Russia Strikes Holocaust Memorial in Ukraine - Russian forces bombed Babyn Yar, near a memorial to Ukrainian Jews slain by Nazis, killing at least five people.

Ukrainian Art Under Fire - Russian forces burned down a museum housing dozens of colorful works by influential folk artist Maria Prymachenko.

How Sanctions Affect the Art Industry - As sanctions against Russia hit hard and fast, Eileen Kinsella and Katya Kazakina look at the sharpened focus on the art industry as a channel for international cash flows.

Authorities Nab Inigo's Alleged Co-Conspirator - U.S. officials indicted U.K. art dealer Robert Newland-who currently works for Superblue-charging him for conspiring with Inigo Philbrick to finance his art-selling scheme.

Art & Culture Resignations Continue - Petr Aven resigned as a Royal Academy Trustee, and the institution returned a donation to the billionaire.

Potanin Departs Guggenheim Board - After two decades, Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin stepped down from the museum board.


