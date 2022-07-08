Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Artnet AG
  News
  Summary
ARTNET AG

2022-07-08
7.240 EUR   +5.54%
From Dino-Mania in New York to Richard Armstrong's Resignation: The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week

07/08/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Art World From Dino-Mania in New York to Richard Armstrong's Resignation: The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week

Catch up on this week's news, fast.

Artnet News, July 8, 2022

A close up of a Gorgosaurus Skeleton is on display during a press preview at Sotheby's on July 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
BEST

Dino-Mania Sweeps NYC - Following recent blockbuster sales of dinosaur skeletons, Sotheby's is offering a full-scale Gorgosaurus later this month.

Hong Kong's Palace Museum Opens - The $450 million museum opened to eager crowds, despite long delays and early controversies.

A Royal Discovery - Restorers working on the Prince's Palace in Monaco discovered a trove of Renaissance-era frescoes.

Keanu Reeves's New Role - The actor and his longtime girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, are using blockchain tech to support underrepresented artists in a new venture.

Pope's Robes Hit the Market - A set of Pope Francis's old papal garments, labeled with his name in black marker, are hitting the auction block.

The Godfather of Art Rock Gets His Due - A new show dives into Lou Reed's archives and highlights intimate aspects of his life and art.

Infamous Building for Sale - The Park Avenue manse where Anna Delvey wanted to set up her eponymous (fake) foundation is for sale with a staggering price tag.

WORST

Satanic Sculpture Demolished - A mysterious Stonehenge-esque sculpture in Georgia has been bombed after years of speculation that it was tied to Satanic worship.

Museum Attendance Is Down -Despite lockdown measures lifting, depressed attendance figures continue to plague museums around the U.S.

Whistleblowers Want to Strip DIA of Its Accreditation - Critics want the American Alliance of Museums to strip the Detroit Institute of Arts, long plagued by accusations of mismanagement and discrimination, of its accreditation.

Seven Sentenced for Paris Art Theft - A man and his mother are among those found guilty in a $2 million theft of works by Pierre Soulages, Gerhard Richter, and other artists.

Chinese Museum Closes Outpost - The Times Art Center, a Chinese-run museum based in Berlin, announced it would close due to a "growing cultural disparity" between the two countries.

Guggenheim Director Resigns - Veteran museum director Richard Armstrong, who has overseen the museum for almost 15 years, announced he is resigning in 2023.


