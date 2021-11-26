Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

From Exhibitions Tackling Islamophobia to More Jail Time for Art Patron Osman Kavala: The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week

11/26/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World From Exhibitions Tackling Islamophobia to More Jail Time for Art Patron Osman Kavala: The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week

Catch up on this week's news, fast.

Artnet News, November 26, 2021

Yannick Lintz, director of the Louvre's Islamic art department. Photo by Florence Brochoire.
BEST

A Herd of Bison Uncovered Ancient Rock Art Trove - A herd of Plains bison recently introduced to the Wanuskewin Heritage Parkuncovered a trove of ancient petroglyphs while taking a dust bath.

NYC Gifts Big Bucks to the Brooklyn Museum - The Brooklyn Museum received the largest windfall in its entire history when the City of New York gifted it a staggering $50 million.

The Art World Can Clean Up Its Carbon Footprint - The Gallery Climate Coalition held its first-ever conference this week, where it revealed a major new document that helps artist studios, museums, and galleries chart a clear path to cutting carbon.

France Is Opening 18 Exhibitions to Push Back on Islamophobia - Shows focused on Islamic art, which include major museum loans, opened in 18 cities in France this week, hoping to dismantle growing fears and presumptions about Islamic culture. The government-backed initiative, called "Islamic Arts: A Past for a Present" seeks educate the public on the diversity of Islamic culture.

Meet the Movers and Shakers of Emirati Collector Scene - We profiled five of the most influential collectors in the United Arab Emirates, who are driving the growing cultural scene in the Gulf.

Italy Pilots Netflix for Culture - Italy has launched a streaming service for performances from opera houses and museums in an effort to raise funding for its financially struggling cultural institutions and promote Italian culture on the world stage.

Metal Detectorist Finds Teensy Golden Book - An English nurse and amateur metal detectorist uncovered a miniature golden book possibly worth £100,000 ($134,500) while out metal detecting on vacation in York.

WORST

Turkey Extends Imprisonment of Osman Kavala - A Turkish court has extended the sentence of philanthropist and art patron Osman Kavala, who has been imprisoned without conviction for more than four years.

Remembering Dave Hickey - The down-to-earth art scribe who authored Air Guitar and Invisible Dragondied at age 82.

There Is a Worrying Lack of Museum Directors in the U.S. - There are nearly two dozen open posts at the top of cultural institutions. Why? "People really don't want to be directors right now because the jobs are emotionally unsustainable and it's a challenge to navigate the wealth gap between low-paid staff and wealthy trustees," according to Laura Raicovich.

Lockdowns for European Museums - Cultural institutions in Austria and certain parts of Germany have been ordered to shut their doors amid soaring infection rates. The director of the Kunsthistorisches Museum says it could cost the museum "millions."

A Curator's NFTs May Have Scammed Artists - A dozen artists are considering legal action against Ben Moore, a London-based curator who has a project consisting of having life-size Star Wars stormtrooper helmets getting custom-painted by artists. According to some of them, he forgot to ask to permission.

New York Dealer Drops Partner After Artists Complain - Gallerist Nicole Calderón has ditched her business partner Michael Ruiz and changed the name of their joint gallery Calderón Ruiz to Calderón after artists working with Ruiz at his Future Gallery in Berlin accused him of withholding their work and payments for sales.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 21:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
04:50pFROM EXHIBITIONS TACKLING ISLAMOPHOB : The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week
PU
12:50pARTNET : Turkey Has Extended the Imprisonment of Philanthropist and Art Patron Osman Kaval..
PU
10:20aARTNET : Germany Has Tapped the Prominent Green Party Politician Claudia Roth As Its Next ..
PU
09:40aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Documents Reveal the U.K. Government Could Return the Parthenon Marble..
PU
08:10aARTNET : Fotografiska Aims to Become the Largest Private Museum in the World by 2023, Unve..
PU
02:20aARTNET : Looking to See Some Art Beyond a Fair Booth? Here Are 16 Museum and Gallery Shows..
PU
01:50aARTNET : How Doug Aitken, Andy Goldsworthy, and Other Artists Turned a Former Retreat for ..
PU
01:30aARTNET : Need More Holiday Food Inspiration? Try These Recipes for Charles Gaines's Candie..
PU
11/25&LSQUO;THEY'RE JUST REALLY, REALLY A : Watch Sculptor Jes Fan Make Art With Testosterone a..
PU
11/25ARTNET : Italy Is Piloting Its Own ‘Netflix for Culture' to Stream Performances and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,2 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG48.61%68
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-7.89%7 471
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.95%1 494
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-37.94%1 263
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-37.38%677
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.8.02%402