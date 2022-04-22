From Simone Leigh's Touring Pavilion to the Death of Hermann Nitsch: The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week

Beyond the Biennale - Outside Venice's Giardini and Arsenale, there are more than 20 major exhibitions of artists taking over the Floating City.

Christie's Forges New Shipping Routes - The auction house is teaming up with shipping company Crozier to open sea freight routes and ease supply chain snags.

Painting of Half-Eaten Pie Worth Millions - A painting languishing at a school in Australia turned out to be a Dutch masterpiece worth millions.

A Small Jackson Pollock Could Fetch Big Bucks - One of the smallest canvases by the Abstract Expressionist is poised to become one of his most expensive.

The Business of Basquiat - If you don't have an extra few million to buy a painting, we've laid out all of the collaborations featuring the late artist's work.

Simone Leigh Goes on Tour - The artist's acclaimed takeover of the U.S. Pavilion in Venice will tour museums across the United States beginning in 2023.

Viva the Venice Biennale - The so-called "art world Olympics" opened this week, and we have a primer on Cecilia Alemani's main exhibition, "The Milk of Dreams."

A New Art Festival Sets Its Sights on Arkansas - Curators are organizing a major art and music festival in Bentonville that they hope could be the next Coachella.

Insider Insights for Navigating Venice - From packing must-haves to hidden eateries, plus what to do outside the Biennale, we crowdsourced lists for all your questions.

Beloved Ukrainian Artist Makes a Cameo - After a museum in Ukraine dedicated to the late artist Maria Prymachenko was destroyed, her colorful work popped up in Venice.

Supreme Court Sends Restitution Case Back - A Supreme Court case involving a Pissarro painting looted by Nazis has been referred to state, instead of federal, court.

Hermann Nitsch Has Died - The provocative Viennese Actionist, who used bodily fluids to make works that probed themes of religion, war, and philosophy, died at age 83.

Francis Bacon's Friend Snubs Tate - The former handyman and friend to Francis Bacon was going to donate his trove of work to Tate, but has opted to give it to France instead.

M+ Removes Three Paintings - The Hong Kong museum removed three politically-themed paintings as Beijing continues to crackdown on its freedoms.

Tiki Decor Purveyor Mounts Fire Sale - The largest seller of tiki-themed objects is going out of business and hundreds of items are hitting the auction block.