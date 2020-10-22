Hans Neuendorf: Attempt of a hostile takeover

Dear Shareholders,

With all due urgency, I would like to reiterate that the forthcoming election of the Supervisory Board is an attempt at a hostile takeover of artnet AG by a competitor.

The legally required takeover bid submitted to all shareholders is being circumvented to gain control of artnet via the supposedly harmless election of the Supervisory Board. Rüdiger Weng, the driving force behind this devious maneuver, uses promotional slogans in the run-up to the election to win over the unsuspecting shareholders, including phrases like:

"artnet needs a capital infusion." "artnet must reduce costs." "artnet must make money." "artnet must pay dividends."

There is nothing wrong with any of that! But he does not say how this has to happen. He indicates by his downright outrageous behavior that he will block these justified demands. Rüdiger Weng has just spent about € 4.5 million to obtain the blocking minority. This puts him in a position to undermine any significant measure taken by management. He can and will oppose any change to the articles of association, and above all any attempt to raise capital. He does not want the capital raise, although he demands it, because that would cause him to lose his blocking minority.

He could have, for example, also exchanged his capital at the Company for as many shares as he received from the shareholders Heiss and Rothschild, thus eliminating the Company's lack of capital to the cheers of all shareholders. But this obvious solution to Artnet's lack of capital is of no interest to him, and that is why his true intentions to use the company for his own gain are so clear.

To understand such a destructive course of action, please know that Rüdiger Weng has publicly denounced artnet on every occasion for 21 years now, at every Annual General Meeting, in the press, as well as on social media. Despite all his efforts, he has not succeeded in destabilizing artnet. That is why he has now moved on to destroy artnet from within by inciting shareholders against management.

Over the years, artnet has become a valuable brand that can be monetized in many ways. It's more challenging to dynamically grow artnet's businesses so that they are many times more profitable than quickly cashing in now and destroying their long-term potential.

Building artnet for the benefit of all shareholders is our goal, but it has been demonstrated that it is not Rüdiger Weng's. This is the second time he has blocked a resolution to approve a capital increase.

I am very much counting on your support in the election of the Supervisory Board and the approval of a capital increase at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Hans Neuendorf

October 2020