SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

In Pictures: A New Exhibition Brings Together Maps From ‘Lord of the Rings,' ‘Game of Thrones,' and Other Fictional Worlds

01/17/2022 | 12:25pm EST
Shows & Exhibitions In Pictures: A New Exhibition Brings Together Maps From 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Game of Thrones,' and Other Fictional Worlds

The show coincides with the centennial of the publication of James Joyce's 'Ulysses.'

Artnet News, January 17, 2022

Loren Latker, "Shamus Town," The Raymond Chandler Mystery Map of Los Angeles, the Wonder City of America (2014). © Loren Latker, 2021. Courtesy of he Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

Even authors who create elaborate fictional landscapes need directions sometimes. That much is clear in "Mapping Fiction," a new exhibition at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in California, which examines the ways authors and cartographers have mapped out fantastical worlds both like and unlike our own.

The show coincides with the centennial of James Joyce's opus, Ulysses, and sure enough, several relics related to the book-including a first edition copy, a typescript draft of one of its chapters, and various intaglio prints of Dublin as described by the author-are on display.

But it wasn't just the anniversary of Joyce's novel that inspired the show, explained Karla Nielsen, the Huntington's curator of literary collections who organized the effort.

"Joyce adamantly did not want Ulyssespublished with a schema, a map of Dublin, any type of explanation really," Nielsen said in a statement. "His resistance provoked me to think about how maps function when inset into a print novel. How do they influence how readers imagine the narrative?"

Octavia E. Butler, Map of Acorn from notes for Parable of the Talents (ca. 1994). © Octavia E. Butler. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

Some 70 items gathered from the museum's collection offer viewers answers to the curator's prompt. Among the highlights are elaborate maps that accompanied early editions of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Ringstrilogy, Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Islandand Kidnapped, and George R. R. Martin's A Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, Octavia E. Butler's hand-drawn-and unpublished-diagrams of her own imagined landscapes provide a peek into her processes of writingParable of the Talentsand Parable of the Trickster(which was never published).

There are plenty of treats for rare book fans, such as early editions of Miguel de Cervantes's El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quixote de la Mancha(The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha), Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels, and Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days. The latter is presented next to a vintage board game inspired by Nellie Bly, a journalist who herself circumnavigated the world following the publication of Verne's novel. (It only took her 72 days).

See more images from "Mapping Fiction" below.

Map from front endpapers to The Odyssey of Homer (1935). © Oxford University Press, Inc. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

D.W. Kellogg & Co., The Open Country of a Woman's Heart (1833-42). © Nancy and Henry Rosin Collection. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

Map from Ludvig Holbergs Nicolai Klimii iter svbterranevm (1741). © The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

David Lilburn, "The Quays" from In medias res (2006). © David Lilburn, 2021. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

A map from Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island (1883). Courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

McLoughlin Bros., "Round the World with Nellie Bly" (1890). Courtesy of Jay T. Last and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

"Mapping Fiction" is on view through May 2 at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.


Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,6 M 62,4 M 62,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-7.62%62
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED3.47%6 754
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.00%1 621
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-6.12%1 176
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-22.80%441
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-8.10%390