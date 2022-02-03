Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

In Pictures: The Most Significant Show of Van Gogh's Self-Portraits in a Quarter-Century Reveals His Evolving Psychic State

02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shows & Exhibitions In Pictures: The Most Significant Show of Van Gogh's Self-Portraits in a Quarter-Century Reveals His Evolving Psychic State

The works were painted in the final years of the artist's life

Vivienne Chow, February 3, 2022

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portraits (1887).

A newly opened exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery in London looks to offer insights into Vincent van Gogh's ever-changing and volatile psyche.

"Van Gogh: Self-Portraits," curated by Karen Serres, brings together 16 works by the Dutch master from 1886 to 1889, around half of the 35 self-portraits and the two drawings that survive from the era.

Featuring works from the Courtauld's own collection, as well as loans from esteemed institutions worldwide, the show is the first in 25 years to assemble so many of his self-portraits, the gallery said.

"People say that it's difficult to know oneself… but it's not easy to paint oneself either," the artist wrote in September 1889 in a letter to his brother Theo.

Courtauld staff member Aaron Stennett (l) and curator Karen Serres put the finishing touches to the installation as two of Vincent Van Gogh's self-portraits. Courtesy of The Courtauld Gallery.

The paintings can be viewed as representations of the artist's evolving psychological and mental state, from Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat (1886-1887), created during a spell in Paris, when he experienced a breakthrough in his artistic style, to the somber depictions he made of himself in the following years.

Two paintings created in 1889, shortly before his death in 1890, are among the highlights of the exhibition, and are reunited for the first time in more than 130 years since they left the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the south of France, where the artist was living at the time.

The two self-portraits were painted in late August and early September 1889, just about a week apart, but they were vastly different.

"The first was painted as he was still in the midst of the severe mental health crisis that had struck him in mid-July, while the second was created as he was recovering," the gallery said.

Sadly, Van Gogh did not survive much longer. "If I could have worked without this accursed disease, what things I might have done," the artist wrote in one of last letters.

The exhibition runs until May 8. See more images from the show below.

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait (September 1889).

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear (January 1889).

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait With Straw Hat (August - September 1887).

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait (c. 1887).

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait as a Painter (December-February 1888).

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat (September - October 1887).


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
11:41aARTNET : Please Enjoy This Tale of the Gem-Encrusted ‘Talisman of Napoleon,' Whose O..
PU
09:31aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Edward Tyler Nahem Fine Art Gets Nailed With a $10 Million Lawsuit Ove..
PU
03:42aARTNET AG : Strong start to 2022 with Bolstered Executive Team
BU
03:41aArtnet AG Announces Executive Appointments
CI
03:19a&LSQUO;DIRT, BODY, OR VOICE, EVERYTH : The Art World's Favorite Musician, Moses Sumney, Is..
PU
02:47aARTNET AG : Strong start to 2022 with bolstered Executive Team
EQ
01:39aARTNET : Chelsea Gallery Charges Artists for Representation, Dealer Drops Painter After He..
PU
01:39aMOONWALK ON THE CATWALK : See RISD Students' Designs for the Clothes Astronauts Wear on NA..
PU
02/02ARTNET : Pace Acquires Los Angeles's Kayne Griffin, Expanding the Mega-Gallery's West Coas..
PU
02/02ARTNET : See Ancient, Stunningly Well-Preserved Frescoes From Pompeii, Now on View at New ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 18,9 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,17 M 1,92 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,72 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 57,5 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-13.81%58
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-4.29%6 150
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.91%1 304
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-12.05%1 077
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-32.85%382
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-20.68%333