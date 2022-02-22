Live Now on Artnet Auctions: A Striking Composition by the Father of Op Art, Victor Vasarely

Over the past several years, there has been a strong market resurgence for Op Art. Our current digital age, with its acceleration of the sciences, advancements in computing, aerospace, and television, mirrors the zeitgeist of the 1960s, when Op Art reached a fever pitch. Now, Artnet Auctions presents the opportunity to collect a distinguished work by the founder of the Op Art movement, Victor Vasarely: Pont Stri-2 (1964-1975), which is live for bidding in the sale "Contemporary Art" through March 1.

Op Art is distinguished by its abstract patterns executed with mathematical precision to mimic binary code, creating images that vibrate with agency. The compositions of Op Art works are governed by starkly contrasting foreground and background elements. Scholars agree that Vasarely pioneered the movement with his 1938 painting Zebra.

Scholars agree that Vasarely pioneered the Op Art movement with Zebra (1937). © Victor Vasarely.

Pont Stri-2 is a prime example of the Op Art movement. The colored card collage on panel, which glows with prismatic color, was once in the archives of the founder of Op Art himself. The creation of this work began with the square as a schematic diagram, which was later divided into multiple plans according to value and rhythm. Pont Stri-2captures a sense of international perception, defined at once by spiritual dynamism and the conquest of science and social structure.

The year of Pont Stri-2's conception was pivotal in the history of the Op Art movement. In October 1964, Time Magazine published an article describing this new genre, coining the term "Optical Art." The following year, Vasarely achieved widespread international recognition for his work with his inclusion in the influential Op Art exhibition "The Responsive Eye" (1965), at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Works by Vasarely, Josef Albers, Bridget Riley, and countless others captivated the nation, making Op Art a ubiquitous motif in advertising, album art, fashion, and interior design. Recently, we have seen a resurgence of Op Art motifs in digital art and NFTs.

The authenticity of Pont Stri-2has been confirmed by Pierre Vasarely, president of the Fondation Vasarely, universal legatee and the moral right holder of Victor Vasarely, and the work will be included in the artist's catalogue raisonné.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to collect an iconic artwork by the father of Op Art. Contemporary Art is live on Artnet Auctions through March 1.

