Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Now on Artnet Auctions: A Striking Composition by the Father of Op Art, Victor Vasarely

02/22/2022 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Live Now on Artnet Auctions: A Striking Composition by the Father of Op Art, Victor Vasarely

The colored card collage on panel, which glows with prismatic color, was once in the archives of Vasarely himself.

Artnet Auctions, February 22, 2022

Victor Vasarely, Pont Stri-2, 1964-1975. Available now in Contemporary Art on Artnet Auctions. Est $50,000-70,000.

Over the past several years, there has been a strong market resurgence for Op Art. Our current digital age, with its acceleration of the sciences, advancements in computing, aerospace, and television, mirrors the zeitgeist of the 1960s, when Op Art reached a fever pitch. Now, Artnet Auctions presents the opportunity to collect a distinguished work by the founder of the Op Art movement, Victor Vasarely: Pont Stri-2 (1964-1975), which is live for bidding in the sale "Contemporary Art" through March 1.

Op Art is distinguished by its abstract patterns executed with mathematical precision to mimic binary code, creating images that vibrate with agency. The compositions of Op Art works are governed by starkly contrasting foreground and background elements. Scholars agree that Vasarely pioneered the movement with his 1938 painting Zebra.

Scholars agree that Vasarely pioneered the Op Art movement with Zebra (1937). © Victor Vasarely.

Pont Stri-2 is a prime example of the Op Art movement. The colored card collage on panel, which glows with prismatic color, was once in the archives of the founder of Op Art himself. The creation of this work began with the square as a schematic diagram, which was later divided into multiple plans according to value and rhythm. Pont Stri-2captures a sense of international perception, defined at once by spiritual dynamism and the conquest of science and social structure.

The year of Pont Stri-2's conception was pivotal in the history of the Op Art movement. In October 1964, Time Magazine published an article describing this new genre, coining the term "Optical Art." The following year, Vasarely achieved widespread international recognition for his work with his inclusion in the influential Op Art exhibition "The Responsive Eye" (1965), at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Works by Vasarely, Josef Albers, Bridget Riley, and countless others captivated the nation, making Op Art a ubiquitous motif in advertising, album art, fashion, and interior design. Recently, we have seen a resurgence of Op Art motifs in digital art and NFTs.

The authenticity of Pont Stri-2has been confirmed by Pierre Vasarely, president of the Fondation Vasarely, universal legatee and the moral right holder of Victor Vasarely, and the work will be included in the artist's catalogue raisonné.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to collect an iconic artwork by the father of Op Art. Contemporary Art is live on Artnet Auctions through March 1.

Please don't hesitate to reach out directly to the specialist for this lot, CJ Greenhill Caldera, with any questions.

Specialist, Contemporary Art

[email protected]


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 17:42:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
01:03pARTNET : Inching Toward Restitution, Belgium Has Handed Over an Inventory of 84,000 Artifa..
PU
12:43pLIVE NOW ON ARTNET AUCTIONS : A Striking Composition by the Father of Op Art, Victor Vasar..
PU
12:02pEDITORS' PICKS : 12 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From Ad Reinhardt Curated by J..
PU
09:32aART INDUSTRY NEWS : A Hacker Just Went on an NFT Theft Spree on OpenSea—and Then Tos..
PU
05:31aARTNET : A Group of Congolese Artists Is Minting NFTs to ‘Re-Appropriate' a Sculptur..
PU
02/21ART INDUSTRY NEWS : At Last, Nigeria Has Welcomed Home Two Long-Awaited Benin Bronzes + Ot..
PU
02/21&LSQUO;I LOVE IT : ' The Ultra-Cool Poolside Fair Felix Is Yet Again a Favorite Among Tast..
PU
02/21ARTNET : The Visionary Artist Dan Graham, Who Was Known For His Glass Pavilions and Astrol..
PU
02/21WHAT I BUY AND WHY : Art Dealer Bella Haykoff on the Miró Hanging Over Her Sofa and Missin..
PU
02/21CARTOON : Is This the Art World's Most Misunderstood Profession?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,6 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-19.52%54
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-8.88%5 850
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.64%1 350
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-48.03%624
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-40.80%335
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-24.55%319