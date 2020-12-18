PRESS RELEASE : artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Revenue up by 67% in November

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Development of Sales
artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Revenue up by 67% in November
2020-12-18 / 08:45
*Artnet Auctions Revenue up by 67% in November*
Web Traffic Increases 51% in First Eleven Months of 2020
Supervisory Board Re-Elected at Annual Meeting
Berlin/New York, December 18, 2020- Berlin-based Artnet AG, the leading
provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, increased
fee-based revenues at Artnet Auctions by 67% year-over-year in the month of
November. In the first eleven months of the year, Artnet set a new revenue
record in its auctions segment. From January to November 2020, Artnet
Auctions' total fee-based revenue rose 25% to $4.5 million year-over-year.
As an online-only auction provider, Artnet thus defied the adverse effects
of the Corona pandemic on the global art market.
"The great success of Artnet Auctions shows that our long-term investment in
this segment was the right decision," said Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG, at
this week's Annual General Meeting. "The art market is finally embracing the
advantages of the Internet, and as the online market leader, Artnet AG is
ideally positioned to benefit from its fundamental digital transformation."
Due to the cancellation of traditional auctions and the economic downturn,
the number of artworks offered at auction globally in the first eleven
months of 2020 decreased by 24% year-over-year. The number of works sold
fell by 21% in the same period.
Artnet offered market participants one of the few remaining options for
buying and selling high-end art during the pandemic. As a result, by the end
of October, Artnet Auctions' revenue had already exceeded the total revenue
of the previous year.
The economic downturn and the lockdown restrictions nevertheless greatly
impact Artnet's traditional clients, such as auction houses and galleries.
Luxury retailers, who are loyal advertisers on Artnet News, shut stores and
warehouses and postponed their advertising campaigns. As expected, this led
to lower revenues in the segments Galleries, Price Database and Advertising.
Artnet's total revenue for the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2020
remained almost unchanged at $19.6 million year-over-year, as projected.
Still, overall web traffic at Artnet surged 51% in the first eleven months.
The number of unique visitors rose to an average of 4.8 million per month
compared to 3.5 million per month in 2019. The sharp rise in visitors
significantly increases the potential for higher advertising revenue in the
future, and will contribute to a quick recovery once the economic pressure
on clients eases.
The Annual General Meeting of Artnet AG was held December 15 in a virtual
format due to the pandemic. The candidates proposed by the Company for the
Supervisory Board were elected with the required simple majority. The
proposals of shareholders Weng Fine Art AG and Andreas
Tielebier-Langenscheidt did not obtain the necessary majority. After the
Annual General Meeting, Dr. Pascal Decker was elected the new Chairman of
the Supervisory Board. "After the past few months, which have been
exhausting for everybody, I am pleased to devote my energy to the growth and
further development of Artnet AG in collaboration with my colleagues on the
Supervisory Board and CEO Jacob Pabst," said Dr. Decker. "In doing so, I
will also seek a close dialogue with the shareholders to support Artnet AG
in its pioneering role in the digitalization of the art market." The
election is effective until the conclusion of the Annual Shareholders'
Meeting that resolves on the discharge for the 2021 fiscal year.
*About Artnet*
Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art
online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has
revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains
more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back
to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market.
The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from
around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for
sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine
art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both
buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people
shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert
commentary.
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,
the segment with the highest transparency standards.
