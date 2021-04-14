PRESS RELEASE : artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Market Report
artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works
2021-04-14 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Artnet Auctions Print Sale Sets Records For Total Sales And Individual Works
- Premier Prints & Multiples Sale Achieves 1.7 Million USD
- Andy Warhol Screenprint Set Sold For 456,000 USD
- Record Prices For Works by David Hockney, Damian Hirst, and Gerhard Richter
New York/Berlin, April 14, 2021 - Artnet Auctions' recent Premier Prints & Multiples sale set a new revenue record for
a single sale in the history of the online-only auction platform, exceeding 1.7 million USD in total sales. The average
price of lots sold hit 38,000 USD - more than double the average for all Artnet Auctions sales in 2020. The sale
included historical and contemporary editions ranging from 10,000 USD to more than 100,000 USD. It established new
auction records for works by artists Rashid Johnson, Barbara Kruger, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Elizabeth Peyton,
Robert Longo and Gerhard Richter. The top lot was Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup II, a complete set of 10 screenprints
from 1969, which sold for 456,000 USD - the first lot offered in a Prints sale at Artnet Auctions to sell for more than
400,000 USD.
Artnet Auctions has launched several initiatives in 2021 aimed at expanding its curatorial reach and overall market
presence. Art of the Americas and Africa Present, two current sales at Artnet Auctions, were launched in partnership
with world-renowned experts to bring high-quality works in several of the art market's newer curatorial categories to
the platform. The Auctions team is dedicated to surfacing artists and artworks from all reaches of the globe and
expanded its offerings to meet the increasing online demand from buyers for high-quality works. In April and May,
Artnet Auctions will debut three additional Prints & Multiples sales. "The flexibility of the platform's model and sale
calendar has allowed the business to evolve to meet those market needs," said Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Consignors and
buyers alike have taken advantage of this competitive edge."
Defying the pandemic-related weakness in the art market, Artnet Auctions' fee-based revenue in 2020 increased by 26% to
4.9 million USD year-over-year. Artnet, therefore, became the fourth biggest auction house in terms of online sales
behind Sotheby's, Christie's and Phillips.
Artnet's popularity is also reflected by continuous growth in web traffic. In the first quarter 2021, the number of
visitors has increased by 35% year-over-year to a monthly average of 6.2 million.
About Artnet
Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of
industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14
million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency
to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world,
offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online
marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet
News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert
commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest
transparency standards.
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31
Contact: Sophie Neuendorf - sneuendorf@artnet.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-04-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184395
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1184395 2021-04-14
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)