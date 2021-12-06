Log in
Shop the Show: Berlin Artist Anke Eilergerhard on Why Whipped Cream Is the ‘Perfect Sculptural Form'

12/06/2021 | 11:42am EST
Gallery Network Shop the Show: Berlin Artist Anke Eilergerhard on Why Whipped Cream Is the 'Perfect Sculptural Form'

The show is on view now at Anna Laurel Gallery.

Artnet Gallery Network, December 6, 2021

Installation view "Anke Eilergerhard: Hysterische Balances." Courtesy of Anna Laudel.

Every month, hundreds of galleries showcase new exhibitions on the Artnet Gallery Network-and every week, we shine a spotlight on the exhibitions we think you should see. Check out what we have in store, and inquire more with one simple click.

What You Need to Know: For more than 30 years, Berlin-based artist Anke Eilergerhard has experimented with ideas of "layer cakes" within her practice, in ways that are both humorous and profound. Since 2004 she has been creating sculptural swirls that are reminiscent of whipped cream. Her current exhibition "Hysterische Balance" (Hysterical Balance) at Anna Laudel Gallery brings together works the artist made over the course of the pandemic, including the exhibition's titular work Hysterische Balance, a three-part sculptural ensemble of monumental works that resemble soft-serve ice cream dollops.

Installation view "Anke Eilergerhard: Hysterische Balances." Courtesy of Anna Laudel.

Why We Like It: Eilergerhard uses a type of silicone called polyorganosiloxane to create her signature "icing on the cake" sculptures-a material used by DIYers and plastic surgeons alike. "A cake with a whipped cream top is a piece of heaven on earth. The whipped cream is for me the perfect sculptural form. It has something cosmic. It reflects the longing for paradise," Eilergerhard has said.

In this exhibition, the artist both continues to explore and expand upon her existing visual vocabulary towards imagery that resembles scientific imagery of spores and pollens.

What the Gallery Says:"Presented in numerous museums and at international art fairs, her works balance virtuously between the boundaries of concrete sculpture, abstraction, and figurative sculpture. The fascinating sculptures immediately catch the eye because of their daring compositions and their tactile and often intensely colored surfaces."

Browse works by the artist below.

Supercrown (rose) (2018)
Inquire for More Information

Anke Eilergerhard, Supercrown (rose) (2018). Courtesy of Anna Laudel Gallery.

Copyright (Links Drehend) (2021)
Inquire for More Information

Anke Eilergerhard, Copyright (links drehend) (2021). Courtesy of Anna Laudel.

Hysterische Balance (gold)(2021)
Inquire for More Information

Anke Eilergerhard, Hysterische Balance (gold) (2021). Courtesy of Anna Laudel.

Heavenly (Yellow) (2018)
Inquire for More Information

Anke Eilergerhard, Heavenly (Yellow) (2018). Courtesy of Anna Laudel.

Pollen Archive(2020)
Inquire for More Information

Anke Eilergerhard, Pollen Archive (2020). Courtesy of Anna Laudel.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
