Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spotlight: Algerian-Born Artist Rachid Koraïchi Creates a Shrine for Migrants Lost in the Mediterranean Sea

02/11/2022 | 08:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gallery Network Spotlight: Algerian-Born Artist Rachid Koraïchi Creates a Shrine for Migrants Lost in the Mediterranean Sea

The artist created the Jardin d'Afrique, a Tunisian burial ground for anonymous migrants.

Artnet Gallery Network, February 11, 2022

Rachid Koraichi, 2021.

Every month, hundreds of galleries add newly available works by thousands of artists to the Artnet Gallery Network-and every week, we shine a spotlight on one artist you should know. Check out what we have in store, and inquire for more with one simple click.

What You Need to Know: Recently opened to the public, the Jardin d'Afrique is a memorial burial place in Zarzis, Tunisia, for the many migrants who have drowned crossing the Mediterranean Sea. The burial ground, which is set in a paradisical garden, was conceived by Algerian-born artist Rachid Koraïchi in remembrance of these anonymous victims. Today, the location is a UNESCO recognized world heritage site. Hoping to bring attention to the Jardin d'Afrique, Koraïchi is simultaneously opening the "Le chant de l'Ardent désir" exhibition with Aicon Gallery in New York, which brings together four bodies of work rooted in his interpretations of calligraphic modernism.

Rachid Koraichi working to create the Jardin d'Afrique.

Why We Like It: The artist has transformed the gallery into a kind of shrine. He has debuted a new series of canvases painted in a glittering golden-white acrylic paint against a background of vibrant indigo, a color that has a long and meaningful history in Koraïchi's practice. The paintings, though more ethereal in effect, call to mind ceramic tiles that line the floors of mosques and the entry path to the Jardin d'Afrique. Along with these paintings are luminous alabaster tablets, made at four times the scale of his earlier alabaster works. Powerful and with a tombstone-like appearance, these sculptures lead viewers through the gallery toward a serene woven tapestry depicting the Jardin d'Afrique. One has the sense of being in a place of serene beauty and reflection.

What the Gallery Says:"Koraïchi plays with the number seven throughout the exhibition both theoretically and literally. The artworks appear in multiples of seven; there are 14 canvases, 14 steel sculptures, and a group of six alabaster tablets lining the path to a monumental tapestry. It is a divine number and omnipresent," writes the gallery.

See works from the exhibition below.

Rachid Koraïchi, Jardin d'Afrique (2021). Courtesy of Aicon Gallery.

Rachid Koraïchi, Le Chant de l'Ardent Désir I (2021). Courtesy of Aicon Gallery.

Rachid Koraïchi, La Montagne aux Étoiles III (2021). Courtesy of Aicon Gallery.

"Le chant de l'Ardent désir" is on view at Aicon Gallery through March 12, 2022.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 01:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02/11SPOTLIGHT : Algerian-Born Artist Rachid Koraïchi Creates a Shrine for Migrants Lost in the..
PU
02/11ARTNET : Here Is Your Go-To Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place in and Around Los Ange..
PU
02/11FROM A BIG-TIME SOTHEBY'S CRYPTOPUNK : The Best & Worst of the Art World This Week
PU
02/11ARTNET : Looks Like the Auction of Melania Trump's First NFT Was Such a Dud She Had to Buy..
PU
02/11ARTNET : 10 Totally Lovey-Dovey Artworks From the Artnet Gallery Network That Are Perfect ..
PU
02/11ARTNET : If You Had $50,000, Would You Buy Work by a Buzzy Young Painter or a Previously O..
PU
02/11THE BACK ROOM : The Great Online Unknown
PU
02/11ARTNET : The ‘Most Important' Prehistoric Artwork to Be Discovered in the U.K. in a ..
PU
02/11ARTNET : Inflation in the U.S. Is Higher Than It's Been in Four Decades. Here's Why That's..
PU
02/11ARTNET : Frida Kahlo's Descendants Say a New Immersive Exhibition Dedicated to Her Work Is..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-16.19%55
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-0.20%6 412
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.13%1 359
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-23.08%942
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-33.90%371
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-24.06%335