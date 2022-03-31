Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spotlight: Canadian Artist Michael Batty Uses Color Theory to Create ‘Tone Poems' on Canvas

03/31/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gallery Network Spotlight: Canadian Artist Michael Batty Uses Color Theory to Create 'Tone Poems' on Canvas

"Same Difference," now on view at Vancouver's Gallery Jones, brings together works from three of the artist's recent series.

Artnet Gallery Network, March 31, 2022

Michael Batty, Ladders-Quake (2021). Courtesy of Gallery Jones.

Every month, hundreds of galleries add newly available works by thousands of artists to the Artnet Gallery Network-and every week, we shine a spotlight on one artist you should know. Check out what we have in store, and inquire for more with one simple click.

About the Artist:Over his 30-year career, the Canadian contemporary artist Michael Batty has consistently pursued the expressive potential of color. The artist studied at the Emily Carr College of Art and Design in Vancouver and participated in several prestigious Emma Lake Artists' Workshops, where he studied under Anthony Caro, Dorothy Knowles, and William Perehudoff, among others. The artist's first solo exhibition with Vancouver's Gallery Jones brings together several bodies of work the artist has been developing over the past four years, all of which experiment with hues within seemingly strict parameters.

Why We Like It: This vibrantly colorful show, titled "Same Difference," brings together three recent series. A number of works from Batty's ongoing "Tone Poems" are on view, which explore the relationship between color, pattern, music, and language. Just as poems evoke a vision with a limited number of words, these paintings aim to provoke complex emotional responses from color-block arrangements. Batty calls these works "visual haikus." After Batty's many years studying color theory, these works, which are based on intuition, are the equivalent of improvisational music. Also on view are works from the artist's most recent series, "Ladder," in which Batty attempts to convey messages or meanings to the viewer through patterns and rhythms of color. These works incorporate the wall on which they hang as part of the artist's continued exploration of sculptural and painterly concerns. Lastly, the show features "Standard: Scored," a series of monochromatic laser etchings made by light scorching thick paper, which in many ways are the compositional building blocks of the other series.

According to the Gallery: "By working with set variables such as pattern and geometric constrictions, Batty is discovering limitless possibilities within variances of color and composition. In an interview leading up to this exhibition, Batty acknowledged that it has taken his whole life up to this point to learn to take things away; removing elements has been liberating. The accumulation of experience that has led to these paintings can be seen as an equation between equality and difference," Gallery Jones wrote in a statement.

See images from "Same Difference" below.

Michael Batty, Ladders-Scale (2021). Courtesy of Gallery Jones.

Michael Batty, Tone Poem 10 (2022). Courtesy of Gallery Jones.

Michael Batty, Tone Poem 8 (2022). Courtesy of Gallery Jones.

Michael Batty, Ups and Downs (2019). Courtesy of Gallery Jones.

Works from Matthew Batty's "Standard: Scored" series. Courtesy of Gallery Jones.

"Michael Batty: Same Difference" is on view at Gallery Jones through April 20, 2022.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 19:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:46pARTNET : Two Ancient Greek Statues, Including One That Was on View at the Met, Have Been R..
PU
02:06pARTNET : A Painting Long Believed to Be by a Rembrandt Pupil Is Now a Confirmed Picture by..
PU
11:26aARTNET : With Its New Boutique in Beverly Hills, Swiss Jeweler Piaget Celebrates Artists a..
PU
11:16aARTNET : David Zwirner and Star Artist Part Ways, Guerrilla Artists Stink-Bomb the Whitney..
PU
09:56aARTNET : The #MeToo and BLM Movements Transformed French Art Schools. But Some Say They Ha..
PU
09:56aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Fabled ‘Dissent Collar' Is Headed to the S..
PU
01:16aARTNET : U.K. Venice Biennale Pavilion Artist Sonia Boyce on Why She's Already Expecting B..
PU
03/30IN PICTURES : See Practically Every Artwork in the Highly Anticipated, Agenda-Setting 2022..
PU
03/30ARTNET : MoMA Swiftly Reinstalled One of Its Galleries to Feature Works by Artists Born in..
PU
03/30SPOTLIGHT : Rare Works by E.J. Hughes, Famed Chronicler of Canada's Western Landscape, Go ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 44,1 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.33%44
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-31.94%4 355
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.75%1 204
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-45.12%668
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-38.85%326
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-24.30%316