Spotlight: Mallorcan Artist Gori Mora's Paintings Explore Desire and the Fragmentation of Life Lived Online

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
Mallorcan Artist Gori Mora's Paintings Explore Desire and the Fragmentation of Life Lived Online

The artist's first solo show in Spain is currently on view at Galería Pelaires.

Artnet Gallery Network, April 1, 2022

Gori Mora in his studio. Courtesy of Galería Pelaires.

Every month, hundreds of galleries add newly available works by thousands of artists to the Artnet Gallery Network-and every week, we shine a spotlight on one artist you should know. Check out what we have in store, and inquire for more with one simple click.

About the Artist: MallorcanartistGori Mora (b. 1992) explores how love, sexual desire, and queerness are informed and amplified by technology and social media. He works through a unique process, painting with oils on the back of an acrylic sheet before turning the sheet around. The unorthodox method means that viewers are presented with the backside of the original paintings. Mora's recent works are on view in "Layering Intimacy," his first solo exhibition in Spain at Galería Pelaires.

Gori Mora, Bath & Chill (2021). Courtesy of Galería Pelaires.

Why We Like It: Often his paintings picture bodies in languid gestures of repose. Rarely are viewers granted an overarching perspective. Instead, intimate scenes are presented in fragments and enclosed frames: a bare leg, a bath tap, a house plant climbing against a wall. These compositionally confined perspectives often seem as though they offer a view from one room into another. Mirrors feature prominently in these compositions, with intimate vignettes appearing and reappearing repeatedly. Both Mora's unique process and these artistic devices emphasize qualities of repetition and reflection that hint at representations of self on social media.

According to the Gallery: "His work explores the history of the queer community, a journey into eroticism, current trends, roles, and a reflection of the contemporary moment we find ourselves in; a moment in which human interaction takes place on social networks. Mora delves into the notion of desire, understood as one of the main drivers of social communication, accentuated by new technologies… The aesthetics of an exhibition screen is invoked; a world out of reach, of which one is simultaneously aware, but from which one always walks away."

"Gori Mora: Layering Intimacy" is on view atGalería Pelaires on April 30, 2022.






artnet AG published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
