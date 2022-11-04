Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36 2022-11-04 pm EDT
6.920 EUR   -2.26%
05:12pSpotlight : Painter James Siena Uses ‘Visual Algorithms' to Expand the Possibilities of Abstraction
PU
03:32pArtnet Ag : artnet publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022, adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2022, and expects cash inflow from US grant program
EQ
12:52pArtnet : High-Tech Scans Revealed That an Oil Sketch Long Dismissed as a ‘Crude Imitation' of Rembrandt Is the Real Deal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spotlight: Painter James Siena Uses ‘Visual Algorithms' to Expand the Possibilities of Abstraction

11/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gallery Network Spotlight: Painter James Siena Uses 'Visual Algorithms' to Expand the Possibilities of Abstraction

The artist's current solo show is his first with Miles McEnery Gallery.

Artnet Gallery Network, November 4, 2022

Installation view of "James Siena" (2022) at Miles McEnery Gallery, New York.

Every month, hundreds of galleries add newly available works by thousands of artists to the Artnet Gallery Network-and every week, we shine a spotlight on one artist or exhibition you should know. Check out what we have in store, and inquire for more with one simple click.

About the Artist: New York­-based American artist James Siena (b. 1957) is best known for his dense and intricate paintings that are organized by his own "visual algorithms." Siena has continually advanced his skill and ability to create hyper-precise lines and colors by experimenting with different media and techniques; for instance, in the 1990s he began using enamel sign paint on aluminum sheets, allowing for sharper linework and extremely pure, vivid colors. He has also applied the principles of linear abstraction to a diverse range of media beyond painting, including sculpture, lithography, woodcuts, and etching. He has won numerous prestigious awards, including the Guggenheim Fellowship in the Fine Arts in 2021, and is in the permanent collection of many major institutions, including New York's Museum of Modern Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

What You Need to Know:Miles McEnery Gallery, New York, is presenting the monographic exhibition "James Siena," on view through November 26, 2022. The show introduces the artist's newest body of work and is also his first solo show with the gallery. It includes pieces that are larger in scale than is typical of Siena's practice, and feature "phased grids" that result in a cascading or surging effect, aside from providing an overall compositional logic. Created using acrylic paint and graphite or colored pencil on linen, the intricate and undulating lines and shapes recall the visual effects associated with Op Art and geometric abstraction. Siena's signature precision is especially evident in the more monochromatic works, which emphasize his technical skill and color acuity. The show is accompanied by a fully illustrated exhibition catalogue that includes an essay by art historian Robert Hobbs.

Why We Like It: Siena's linear abstractions have the capacity to convey effects both geometric and organic, while the paintings' individual color schemes bestow each of them with their own unique atmospheric presence. Optically dazzling and engrossing, whether moving from one picture to the next or considering the exhibition on a whole, Siena's algorithmic discipline is an arresting experience. For those who have followed the evolution of Siena's work-and even for those new to it-the accomplishment of these recent paintings is readily apparent.

See works from the exhibition below.

James Siena, Sessile Amissae (2020). Courtesy of Miles McEnery Gallery, New York.

James Siena, Trectiuff (2020). Courtesy of Miles McEnery Gallery, New York.

James Siena, Lovvellaacecceaddaell (2019). Courtesy of Miles McEnery Gallery, New York.

James Siena, Carnosine (2022). Courtesy of Miles McEnery Gallery, New York.

James Siena, Intrasine (2022). Courtesy of Miles McEnery Gallery, New York.

"James Siena" is on view at Miles McEnery Gallery, New York, through November 26, 2022.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05:12pSpotlight : Painter James Siena Uses ‘Visual Algorithms' to Expand the Possibilities..
PU
03:32pArtnet Ag : artnet publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022, adjusts fo..
EQ
12:52pArtnet : High-Tech Scans Revealed That an Oil Sketch Long Dismissed as a ‘Crude Imit..
PU
11/03Make Way, Dall-e : Google Has Beta-Launched Its Text-to-Image A.I. Model
PU
11/02Artnet : A French Sale of a Royal Bronze Seal Has Been Halted by the Vietnamese State in t..
PU
11/01Artnet : Firefighters Contained a Blaze That Broke Out at the American Museum of Natural H..
PU
11/01Artnet : Sotheby's Is Selling a First Edition of the U.S. Constitution One Year After a DA..
PU
11/01Artnet : A Rare Emerald That Sank With Spanish Treasures in 1622 Will Resurface on the Mar..
PU
10/28Artnet : Tate Modern Director Frances Morris, Who Helped Steer the Museum's Major Expansio..
PU
10/28Artnet : Warhol's $80 Million White Car Crash Painting Will Hit the Auction Block at Sothe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-32.57%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-51.43%2 868
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-71.10%291
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-50.76%210
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-69.77%107
BRANGISTA INC.35.38%46