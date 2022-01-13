Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Spotlight: Tel Aviv Artist Orly Maiberg Obliterates Horizon Lines Through Her Abstract Landscapes

01/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Gallery Network Spotlight: Tel Aviv Artist Orly Maiberg Obliterates Horizon Lines Through Her Abstract Landscapes

The artist's latest works stem from earlier experiments.

Artnet Gallery Network, January 13, 2022

Orly Maiberg in her studio, 2021. Courtesy of the artist.

Every month, hundreds of galleries add newly available works by thousands of artists to the Artnet Gallery Network-and every week, we shine a spotlight on one artist you should know. Check out what we have in store, and inquire for more with one simple click.

About the Artist: Tel Aviv-based artist Orly Maiberg (b.1958) has spent her career exploring the tensions and harmonies between nature and the human figure. The scale of these figures has vacillated dramatically depending on the intentions of the series, from occupying the majority of the canvas in her "Bedroom Eyes" series from the early aughts, to being drawfed by sublime and tumultuous surroundings in her recent works currently on view in "Where Do We Go from Here" at Los Angeles's Shoshana Wayne Gallery. Maiberg's works have been featured in exhibitions at the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art, the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, the Israel Museum, and the Haifa Museum of Art.

Why We Like It: In 2015, after many years of painting in a realist tradition, Maiberg began to experiment with painting on loose raw canvas. This shift towards more free welding materials encouraged Maiberg to transform her style of representation. In her current works, viewers must search out the small isolated figures she paints moving precariously through disorienting abstract landscapes with no discernable horizon lines. In one painting a tightrope walker struggles to keep his balance; in another, a figure dives into a sea of purple and blue splashes. These scenes are ambiguous, filled with unresolved suspense, that draws the eye back, and back again.

According to the Artist:"My approach to painting changed when the canvas broke loose from its frame. The movement in the studio evolved intuitively, involving gestures of the whole body, laying the canvas on the floor, and kneeling over it, which allowed more freedom. Using diluted ink paint let in randomness, which led to abstraction. In 'Where Do We Go from Here,' I feel I am at an important phase in my artistic path, where I am challenged by abstraction, yet figuration is a crucial factor for me. The fragile human figures define the painted space, which is bound by somewhat vague rules… The works in this exhibition were completed recently. Some were painted while in lockdown and under restrictions at my studio space in Jaffa. Like many others, I too was trapped in this weird limbo and forced to self-introspect, contemplating and reassessing my views. With no horizon in sight, flying, falling, or suspended figures, freed or forever trapped in an illusionary, infinite world, emerged from my canvases."

Balancing (2018)
Inquire for More Information

Orly Maiberg, Balancing (2018). Courtesy of Shoshana Wayne Gallery.

Blue Hole (2020)
Inquire for More Information

Orly Maiberg, Blue Hole (2020). Courtesy of Shoshana Wayne Gallery.

Pulling a Rope (2020)
Inquire for More Information

Orly Maiberg, Pulling a Rope (2020). Courtesy of Shoshana Wayne Gallery.

"Where Do We Go from Here" is on view at Shoshana Wayne Gallery through March 22, 2022.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
