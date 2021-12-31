Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Art Angle Podcast: Re-Air: How NFTs Are Changing the Art Market as We Know It

12/31/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Art Angle The Art Angle Podcast: Re-Air: How NFTs Are Changing the Art Market as We Know It

Art business editor Tim Schneider helps us figure out WTF an NFT is.

Artnet News, December 31, 2021

Nyan Cat was one of the first NFT works that sold big at auction in 2021.

Welcome to the Art Angle, a podcast from Artnet News that delves into the places where the art world meets the real world, bringing each week's biggest story down to earth. Join us every week for an in-depth look at what matters most in museums, the art market, and much more with input from our own writers and editors as well as artists, curators, and other top experts in the field.

Okay, we did it. 2021 is in the can. We are about to finally make the transition into what is hopefully going to be a great, exciting, and, healthy 2022. Here at the Art Angle, we are very excited to celebrate this milestone, and we also want to give everybody a little bit of a year-end bonus. We're throwing it back to an episode that has only become more relevant since its original airing. Enjoy this NFT-explainer course and Happy New Year.

As we all now know, NFTs are the talk of the art world these days-they're everywhere. It's gotten to the point where you can't have a simple conversation with someone without them bringing up NFTs, or trying to turn the conversation in that direction.

Due to an unusually hectic few weeks on the work and home fronts, our illustrious host, Andrew Goldstein, has been hunkered down at home with his wife as they prepare to welcome their first baby to the world, and has managed to drown out the oceanic wave of NFT news, and came into this week's episode cold.

Fortunately, here at Artnet News, we are blessed with an able Virgil to guide our dimwitted Dante through the purgatory of NFTs in the form of art business editor Tim Schneider, who has become something of an expert on the subject. Tim will help break down what exactly an NFT is, why we should care, and what it could mean for the future of the art market.

Listen below and subscribe to the Art Angle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, or wherever you get your podcasts. (Or catch up on past episodes here on Artnet News.)

Listen to Other Episodes:

The Art Angle Podcast: Our Favorite Episodes of 2021

The Art Angle Podcast: From Handbags to Hard Cash, How Dealers Woo the Artists They Want to Rep

The Art Angle Podcast: A Gossip Columnist Walks Into a Bar at Art Basel Miami Beach

The Art Angle Podcast: Where Do NFTs Go From Here? An Interview With Christie's Noah Davis

The Art Angle Podcast Re-Air: How High-Tech Van Gogh Became the Biggest Art Phenomenon Ever

The Art Angle Podcast: How an Art Collective Brings Artworks From the Past Back to Life

The Art Angle Podcast: How the CryptoPunk OGs Lit the Fuse for the NFT Boom

The Art Angle Podcast: How a Fiery Breakup Sparked the Biggest Art Auction in Decades


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
02:47aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : Re-Air: How NFTs Are Changing the Art Market as We Know It
PU
02:47aARTNET : We Launched Artnet News Pro to Offer You Exactly What You Need to Know About the ..
PU
01:57aARTNET : The Most Important Archaeological Discoveries of 2021, From Unknown Dead Sea Scro..
PU
12/30THE ART MARKET AT A GLANCE : 5 Charts That Map the Biggest Changes in the Industry This Ye..
PU
12/30IN PICTURES : See the Images That Captured the Highs and Lows of 2021, From a Shocking Upr..
PU
12/30ARTNET : Here Are the 10 Most Expensive Works of Art Sold at Auction in 2021—and Why..
PU
12/29ARTNET : How Artnet Oracle Tim Schneider's 10 Highly Specific Art-World Predictions for 20..
PU
12/29IN MEMORIAM : Remembering the Curators, Artists, Writers, and Dealers We Lost in 2021
PU
12/29ARTNET : Here Are the 11 Biggest Controversies That Roiled the Art World in 2021—and..
PU
12/28&LSQUO;I WANTED A REAL PERSON TO BE : Joan Semmel on Her 60-Year Career Painting the Fema..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 66,9 M 66,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG45.83%67
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-22.68%6 165
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.74%1 788
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-38.85%1 246
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-44.67%564
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.12.36%424