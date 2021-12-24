Log in
The Art Angle Podcast: The Most Astounding Archeological Revelations of 2021 (Can You Dig It?)

12/24/2021 | 02:47am EST
The Art Angle The Art Angle Podcast: The Most Astounding Archeological Revelations of 2021 (Can You Dig It?)

Writer Sarah Cascone delves into new revelations in the world of old stuff.

Artnet News, December 24, 2021

Stonehenge at sunrise in 2015. Photo by Freesally, public domain.

Welcome to the Art Angle, a podcast from Artnet News that delves into the places where the art world meets the real world, bringing each week's biggest story down to earth. Join host Andrew Goldstein every week for an in-depth look at what matters most in museums, the art market, and much more, with input from our own writers and editors, as well as artists, curators, and other top experts in the field.

﻿﻿﻿so we figured we would craft this festive little holiday casts as something soothing and reflective some old fashioned balm for the soul. No NFTs. So what is the antithesis of NFTs? Why archeology? Of course. And it just so happens that this year was filled with all kinds of fascinating revelations that continue to shape, and sometimes radically rewrite our understanding of the ancient world to discuss what happened this year in the world of old news.﻿

'Tis the season, once again, it's The Art Angle Christmas episode. Can you believe we made it through another one of these incredibly intense pandemic years? We figured we would craft this festive little holiday-cast as something soothing and reflective, some old fashioned balm for the soul. No NFTs here. What is the antithesis of NFTs you ask? Why archaeology of course! And it just so happens that this year was filled with all kinds of fascinating revelations that continue to shape, and sometimes radically rewrite our understanding of the ancient world. On this episode Artnet News Senior writer Sarah Cascone discusses what new developments happened in the world of old news.

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 66,9 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG45.83%67
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-20.21%6 361
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.33%1 775
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-38.70%1 241
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.45%581
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.7.61%407