The Venice Biennale Power List: Here is Every Gallery Representing an Artist at the 59th Edition of the Venice Biennale

Being included in the Venice Biennale is a very big deal.

For emerging artists, it can be a career-defining moment. Even established ones can add another notch to their belt. And for the galleries that represent them, it may very well mean improved business prospects.

While dealers generally deny that the Venice Biennale is a selling event (you may get snubbed is you make such a gauche suggestion), there's no question that collectors, museums, and advisors are known to treat the show a little differently. Even if they aren't shopping the exhibition catalogue, the publicity associated with an artist's inclusion provides an excellent opportunity for the back room.

So we got to wondering: which gallery stands to gain the most from the 59th Venice Biennale?

We parsed the 213 artists represented in Cecila Alemani's main exhibition, "The Milk of Dreams," as well as every artist representing a national pavilion to find out.

Unsurprisingly, a mega-gallery comes out on top: his gallery represents a total of seven artists across both sides of the show. (Another Zwirner artist, Marlene Dumas, is getting her star turn at a collateral even at the Palazzo Grassi.

So with that (perhaps obvious tidbit) out of the way, enjoy our handy chart of every gallery representing every artist at the most important contemporary art show in the world.

See the full list of the galleries representing every artist at in the main exhibition and the national pavilions below.

David Zwirner, Worldwide:

Francis Alys (Belgium), Stan Douglas (Canada); Ruth Asawa, Noah Davis, Barbara Kruger, Andra Ursuţa, Portia Zvavahera (The Milk of Dreams)

Sprüth Magers, Berlin/London:

Barbara Kruger, Louise Lawler, Rosemarie Trockel, Kaari Upson (The Milk of Dreams)

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo/Brussels/New York:

Mariana Castillo Deball(Mexico); Dadamaino, Solange Pessoa, Luiz Roque (The Milk of Dreams)

Antenna Space, Hong Kong:

Dora Budor, Allison Katz, Mire Lee, Wu Tsang (The Milk of Dreams)

Gladstone Gallery, London/Brussels:

Kerstin Brätsch, Birgit Jürgenssen,Amy Sillman (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie LeLong, Paris/New York:

Simone Fattal, Ficre Ghebreyesus, Rebecca Horn (The Milk of Dreams)

Matthew Marks, New York/Los Angeles:

Simone Leigh (US); Katharina Fritsch, Julia Phillips (The Milk of Dreams)

Victoria Miro, London/Venice:

Stan Douglas (Canada); Paula Rego, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami (The Milk of Dreams)

Hauser & Wirth, Worldwide:

Christina Quarles, Tetsumi Kudo, Sophie Taeuber-Arp (The Milk of Dreams)

Athr Gallery, Jeddah:

Muhannad Shono (Saudi Arabia); Monira Al Qadiri (The Milk of Dreams)

Cortesi Gallery, Lugano/Milan:

Dadamaino, Grazia Varisco (The Milk of Dreams)

Galleria Continua:

Jonathas de Andrade(Brazil), Arcangelo Sassolino (Malta)

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, Abidjan/Dakar/Paris:

Aboudia and Armand Boua (Ivory Coast)

Kamel Mennour, Paris/London:

Zineb Sedira (France), Latifa Echakch(Switzerland)

Pace Gallery:

Latifa Echakch(Switzerland); Louise Nevelson (The Milk of Dreams)

Bortolami, New York:

Aki Sasamoto, Virginia Overton (The Milk of Dreams)

Empty Gallery, Hong Kong :

Jes Fan, Tishan Hsu (The Milk of Dreams)

Max Hetzler, Berlin/Paris:

Louise Bonnet, Robert Grosvenor (The Milk of Dreams)

JTT Gallery, New York:

Sable Elyse Smith, Elaine Cameron-Weir (The Milk of Dreams)

Casey Kaplan, New York:

Igshaan Adams, Hannah Levy (The Milk of Dreams)

Greene Naftali, New York:

Jana Euler, Jacqueline Humphries (The Milk of Dreams)

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco:

Leonora Carrington, Remedios Varo (The Milk of Dreams)

White Cube:

Virginia Overton, Bronwyn Katz (The Milk of Dreams)

Padiglione Centrale Giardini. Photo by Francesco Galli.

Piedras Galeria, Buenos Aires:

Mónica Heller (Argentina)

Anna Schwartz Gallery, Melbourne:

Marco Fusinato (Australia)

Loevenbruck, Paris:

Jakob Lena Knebl and Ashley Hans Scheirl (Austria)

Alexander and Bonin, New York:

Jonathas de Andrade(Brazil)

Simon Lee Gallery, London:

Sonia Boyce (Britain)

Plus 359 Gallery, Sofia:

Michail Michailov (Bulgaria)

Carole Onambélé Kvasnevski, Paris:

Angele Etoundi Essamba (Cameroon)

Oh Gallery, Dakar:

Salifou Lindou (Cameroon)

Custot Gallery, Dubai:

Umberto Mariani (Cameroon)

Kang Contemporary, Berlin:

Meng Huang (Cameroon)

Galerie Charlot, Paris:

Eduardo Kac (Cameroon)

Marlborough Gallery, New York:

Xu Lei (China)

Eli Klein Gallery, New York:

Wang Yuyang (China)

Helsinki Contemporary; Stigter Van Doesburg, Amsterdam; Carlos∕Ishikawa, London:

Pilvi Takala (Finland)

Galerie Barbara Weiss, Berlin:

Maria Eichhorn (Germany)

Anthony Brunelli, Binghamton, New York:

Na Chainkua Reindorf (Ghana)

Gianni Manhattan, Vienna:

Zsófia Keresztes (Hungary)

Berg Contemporary, Reykjavik:

Sigurdur Gudjonsson (Iceland)

Mother's Tank Station, Dublin:

Niamh O'Malley (Ireland)

Braverman Gallery, Tel Aviv:

Ilit Azoulay (Israel)

Lia Rumma, Milan:

Gian Maria Tosatti (Italy)

Magnin-A, Paris:

Frédéric Bruly Bouabre (Ivory Coast)

Nil Gallery, Paris; Galerie Melbye-Konan, Hamburg:

Yeanzi (Ivory Coast)

MPV Gallery, Oisterwijk, The Netherlands:

Aron Demetz (Ivory Coast)

Andriesse Eyck, Amsterdam:

Jakup Ferri (Kosovo)

Gallery Bastejs, Jurmala, Latvia:

Skuja-Braden (Latvia)

Saleh Barakat Gallery, Beirut:

Ayman Baalbaki (Lebanon)

Galerija Vartai, Vilnius, Lithuania:

Robertas Narkus (Lithuania)

Nosbaum Redding, Luxembourg:

Tina Gillen (Luxembourg)

Art Space 976+, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia:

Munkhtsetseg Jalkhaajav (Mongolia)

Artopiagallery, Milan:

Jelena Tomašević (Montenegro)

Akinci, Amsterdam:

Melanie Bonajo (The Netherlands)

Milford Galleries, Queenstown/Dunedin, NZ:

Yuki Kihara (New Zealand)

Gallery Sarah, Oman:

Anwar Sonya, Hassan Meer (Oman)

Stal Gallery, Oman:

Budoor Al Riyami (Oman)

West Gallery, Manila:

Gerardo Tan (Philippines)

Galleria Umberto di Marino, Naples:

Pedro Neves Marques (Portugal)

Galerija Hest, Maribor/Ljubljana:

Marko Jakše (Slovenia)

Karsten Greve, Cologne/Paris:

Roger Ballen (South Africa)

Rose Gallery, Santa Monica:

Lebohang Kganye (South Africa)

Barakat Contemporary, Seoul; Jiri Svestka Gallery, Prague:

Yunchul Kim (South Korea)

Galería Elba Benítez, Madrid; Meessen De Clercq, Brussels; Nordenhake, Berlin/Stockholm/Mexico:

Ignasi Aballí (Spain)

Galeri Nev, Istanbul:

Füsun Greve (Turkey)

Afriart Gallery, Kampala:

Acaye E. Pamela and Collin Sekajugo (Uganda)

Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai:

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (United Arab Emirates)

Galeria del Paseo, Manantiales, Uruguay:

Gerardo Goldwasser (Uruguay)

Aspan Gallery, Almaty:

Saodat Ismailova (Uzbekistan)

Andakulova Gallery, Dubai:

Vyacheslav Useionov(Uzbekistan)

Cover of Leonora Carrington's Leche Del Sueño (The Milk of Dreams) (Fondo de Cultura Económica, 2013).

Addis Fine Art, Addis Ababa:

Merikokeb Berhanu (The Milk of Dreams)

Barro, Argentina; ChertLüdde, Berlin:

Gabriel Chaile (The Milk of Dreams)

Gagosian, Worldwide:

Louise Bonnet (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi, Berlin:

Wu Tsang (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Buchholz, Berlin/Cologne/New York:

Ulla Wiggen (The Milk of Dreams)

Carlos/Ishikawa, London:

Sable Elyse Smith (The Milk of Dreams)

CFA, Berlin; Spazio A, Pistoia, Italy:

Giulia Cenci (The Milk of Dreams)

Hugues Charbonneau, Montréal, Québec; Madrona Gallery, Victoria, British Columbia:

Shuvinai Ashoona (The Milk of Dreams)

Clearing, New York, Brussels/Beverly Hills:

Marguerite Humeau (The Milk of Dreams)

Paula Cooper, New York:

Robert Grosvenor (The Milk of Dreams)

Pilar Corrias, London:

Christina Quarles (The Milk of Dreams)

Bridget Donahue, New York; Altman Siegel, San Francisco; Waldburger Wouters, Brussels:

Lynn Hershman Leeson (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Eric Dupont, Paris:

Regina Virserius (The Milk of Dreams)

England & Co, London:

Cecilia Vicuña (The Milk of Dreams)

Experimenter, Kolkata:

Prabhakar Pachpute (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Imane Farès, Paris:

Ali Cherri (The Milk of Dreams)

Marian Goodman:

Nan Goldin (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Gregorstaiger, Zurich:

Raphaela Vogel

Hollybush Gardens, London:

Charlotte Johannesson (The Milk of Dreams)

Alison Jacques, London:

Maria Bartuszová (The Milk of Dreams)

Kasmin Gallery, New York:

Dorothea Tanning (The Milk of Dreams)

Sean Kelly, New York:

Rebecca Horn (The Milk of Dreams)

Tina Kim Gallery, New York:

Mire Lee (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Klemm's, Berlin:

Geumhyung Jeong (The Milk of Dreams)

König Galerie, Berlin:

Kiki Kogelnik (The Milk of Dreams)

Lévy Gorvy; Repetto Gallery, London:

Carol Rama (The Milk of Dreams)

Fergus McCaffrey, New York/Tokyo/St Barth:

Tatsuo Ikeda (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Greta Meert, Brussels; Sperone Westwater, New York:

Carla Accardi (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Monnin, Haïti:

Frantz Zéphirin (The Milk of Dreams)

Nature Morte, New Delhi:

Mrinalini Mukherjee (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Oniris, Rennes:

Vera Molnár (The Milk of Dreams)

Petzel, New York:

Charline von Heyl (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Jérôme Poggi, Paris:

Kapwani Kiwanga (The Milk of Dreams)

Galeria Joan Prats, Barcelona:

Teresa Solar (The Milk of Dreams)

Raster, Warsaw:

Aneta Grzeszykowska

The Redfern Gallery, London:

Eileen Agar (The Milk of Dreams)

Rodeo, London/Athens:

Liliane Lijn (The Milk of Dreams)

Salon 94, New York:

Magdalene Odundo (The Milk of Dreams)

The Third Line, Dubai:

Sophia Al Maria (The Milk of Dreams)

Leslie Tonkonow, New York:

Agnes Denes (The Milk of Dreams)

Galerie Georges-Philippe et Nathalie Vallois, Paris:

Zhenya Machneva (The Milk of Dreams)

Vigo Gallery, London:

Ibrahim El-Salahi (The Milk of Dreams)

Yavuz Gallery, Singapore:

Pinaree Sanpitak (The Milk of Dreams)

Espace Meyer Zafra, Paris:

Marina Apollonio (The Milk of Dreams)