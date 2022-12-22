Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-22 am EST
6.300 EUR   -2.48%
02:37pArtnet : Researchers Using Laser Technology Have Located Nearly 1,000 Previously Unknown Maya Settlements in Guatemala
PU
02:37pVenice Successfully Deployed A Very Low-tech Measure To Protect Saint Mark's Basilica From High Tide : Glass Barriers
PU
12/21Artnet : With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of a Jewish Collector Are Seeking to Reclaim a Pair of Schieles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venice Successfully Deployed a Very Low-Tech Measure to Protect Saint Mark's Basilica From High Tide: Glass Barriers

12/22/2022 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Venice Successfully Deployed a Very Low-Tech Measure to Protect Saint Mark's Basilica From High Tide: Glass Barriers

Saint Mark's Basilica stayed nice and drying during flooding earlier this month.

Sarah Cascone, December 22, 2022

St. Mark's Basilica is now protected by transparent glass barriers that keep out the floodwaters of Acqua Alta events, as seen in this photo from December 10, 2022. The high tide was too low to operate the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module that protects the city of Venice from floods. Photo by Andrea Pattaro for AFP via Getty Images.

How can Venice save Saint Mark's Basilica from the rising waters of Acqua Alta, the lagoon's seasonal high tide? In a simple and straightforward solution, the Italian city has erected glass barriers around the 900-year-old church to keep the waters out.

The new barriers will protect against up to three-and-a-half feet of water, which would allow for a high tide of over six feet above sea level. Working in concert with the transparent fencing is an engineering project to create underground drainage channels below the church and the square that are designed to remove flood waters from the area.

"Let's hope that, from now on, there are no more high waters that will touch the base of the basilica," Mario Piana, the basilica's architect and restoration expert, told the Guardian.

The barrier performed admirably during an Acqua Alta event on December 10, successfully preventing the waters flooding Saint Mark's Square, called Piazza San Marco in Italian, from touching the basilica.

Saint Mark's Square flooded by an Acqua Alta event on December 10, 2022. The high tide was too low to operate the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module that protects the city of Venice from floods. Photo by Andrea Pattaro for AFP via Getty Images.

To keep the glass walls from being overturned by the force of the water, the city installed the barriers using a base of armored concrete buried beneath the paving stones of Saint Mark's Square. (The intricate geometric design, of white limestone and gray trachyte, was laid in 1723 and is the work of architect Andrea Tirali.)

The church and its namesake square sit in one of the lowest-lying areas of the city, with the square among the first places to succumb to rising tides.

Tourists in Saint Mark's Square traverse the floodwaters of an Acqua Alta event on December 10, 2022. Photo by Andrea Pattaro for AFP via Getty Images.

The flooding was particularly bad in 2019, forcing the evacuation of the regional council chambers and temporary closures of city museums and the Venice Biennale as water levels reached to near-record heights. The city was able to safeguard most of its art despite the worst flooding in half a century, but the issue remains a pressing one as Venice looks to adapt to rising sea levels caused by climate change.

Even after flood waters subside, their effects can be lasting. The seawater can cause erosion, and leave behind corrosive salt crystals-potentially damaging the famous basilica's marble columns and mosaic floors.

Saint Mark's Basilica is now protected by transparent glass barriers that keep out the floodwaters of Acqua Alta events. Photo by Andrea Pattaro for AFP via Getty Images.

The church is not working alone to try and protect the city's cultural heritage against rising tides. After years of delays-as well as 35 arrests on charges of corruption, including against the mayor-Venice successfully deployed 78 flood barriers at mouth of the lagoon as a test of the the €7 billion ($9.5 billion) MOSE Project in October 2020. What was projected as a 53-inch rise in water levels amounted to mere puddles, demonstrating the system's ability to safeguard against flooding.

Until the project's completion, however, the barriers are only enacted when water levels are expected to exceed 51 inches. Saint Mark's begins flooding at tides of just 35 inches, necessitating the additional protective measures.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 19:34:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:37pArtnet : Researchers Using Laser Technology Have Located Nearly 1,000 Previously Unknown M..
PU
02:37pVenice Successfully Deployed A Very : Glass Barriers
PU
12/21Artnet : With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of ..
PU
12/21Dear Billionaire : An Open Letter to Museum Patrons
PU
12/20Artnet : 7,000-Year-Old Cotton Fibers Discovered in Israel Are Revealing the Inner Working..
PU
12/16Spotlight : Under New Name, Vancouver's Paul Kyle Gallery Hits Refresh With a Winter Group..
PU
12/16Artnet : U.K. Archaeologists Say That Ancient Tools Discovered Around Stonehenge Point to ..
PU
12/16Artnet : Cologne Hands Back 92 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, But a Few Will Remain in Germany ..
PU
12/15Artnet : Citing ‘Strong Institutional Interest,' Sotheby's Halted Its Sale of a Rare..
PU
12/14Artnet : Sotheby's Continues Its Expansion in Asia, With a New Salesroom and Headquarters ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-38.48%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-43.47%3 605
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-71.65%346
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-42.56%226
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-58.68%198
BRANGISTA INC.14.21%43