Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : A Cube Made From $11.7 Million Worth of Solid Gold Is Sitting in Central Park—and Has Its Own Security Detail

02/02/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
On View A Cube Made From $11.7 Million Worth of Solid Gold Is Sitting in Central Park-and Has Its Own Security Detail

The German artist Niclas Castello is, of course, launching a cryptocurrency alongside the physical work.

Dorian Batycka, February 2, 2022

The Castello Cube, consisting of 24-carat, 999.9 gold and weighing 410 pounds, was installed in Central Park, New York for one day only, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Credit: Sandra Mika

This morning, joggers in New York's Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual "socle du monde" (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5:00am.

Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist's team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 USD per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound work is set to be displayed in the park until the day's end.

In a message sent this morning to Artnet News, Castello called the work "a conceptual work of art in all its facets." He said the idea was to "create something that is beyond our world-that is intangible."

And so, as with all things in 2022, an accompanying cryptocurrency is being launched alongside the physical artwork. The Castello Coin, traded as $CAST, is available for purchase online at an initial price of €0.39 ($0.44) each, with an accompanying NFT auction scheduled for 21 February.

"The cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme," says the Viennese gallerist Lisa Kandlhofer, who was in New York for the artwork's launch.

The Castello Cube being cast in a foundry in Switzerland.

According to Castello's team, the golden cube was cast at a foundry in Aarau, Switzerland, requiring a special handmade kiln in order to withstand both the sheer size and volume of gold, as well as the extreme temperatures needed to melt it, reaching up to 1100°C. The cube measures 50cm on all sides and has a wall thickness of 6.3mm.

Later tonight, the sculpture will make its way to a private dinner on Wall Street, where numerous celebrities are said to be attending.

Born in 1978 in East Germany, Castello currently lives between New York and Switzerland. Known largely for his sculptures and paintings partly inspired by artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, Castello's previous works lean heavily on imagery from pop and consumer culture.

His cube can, in some respects, be compared to Damien Hirst's infamous diamond encrusted skull, a memento mori that is also a commentary on art's endless entanglement in money and capital, or Piero Manzoni's tongue-in-cheek provocation Artist's Shit (1961), a tin can containing the artist's feces which he sold for its weight in gold.

But after its one-day exhibition, where will Castello's Cube go next? The artist's team has so far remained tight-lipped about that. One thing is certain, however: Central Park just got a lot more bling.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
12:19pARTNET : A Cube Made From $11.7 Million Worth of Solid Gold Is Sitting in Central Park&mda..
PU
11:49aARTNET : Julian Assange and Crypto-Artist Pak Are Working on a Top Secret NFT Collaboratio..
PU
11:29aARTNET : Check Out 5 Emerging Talents the Artnet Gallery Network Is Watching This February
PU
11:19aARTNET : The Great-Grandaughter of a Jewish Art Patron Spent Years Tracking Down His Colle..
PU
09:59aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Anna Delvey, the Art-World Scammer With a Netflix Show, Is Naturally W..
PU
09:49aARTNET : The Venice Biennale's Main Exhibition Will Challenge the Idea of ‘Men As th..
PU
08:59aARTNET : Cybercriminals Hacked One of Milan's Hottest Galleries—And Duped a German C..
PU
03:39a&LSQUO;I'M A DEFENDER OF BEAUTY AND : Petra Cortright on Why She Has No Interest in Jumpi..
PU
02:29aARTNET : Why Art Businesses Are Once Again Drunk on Growth and Racing to Scale Up (and Oth..
PU
02/01ARTNET : A Cache of Ancient, Finely Decorated Scepters at the Hermitage Museum Are Now Tho..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,3 M 18,9 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,16 M 1,92 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,72 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,7 M 57,0 M 50,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-14.29%57
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-4.29%6 150
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.91%1 304
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-12.39%1 064
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-37.54%354
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-20.68%332