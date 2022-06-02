Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/02 11:36:22 am EDT
7.500 EUR   -1.57%
01:12pARTNET : A Former OpenSea Employee Has Been Indicted in the First-Ever Case of NFT Insider Trading
PU
04:54aARTNET : These 5 Companies Are Betting on Fractional Art Ownership. We Read the Fine Print to Figure Out How Each Deal Actually Works
PU
06/01ARTNET : Hauser and Wirth Will Open Its First Gallery in Paris as the City's Art Market Continues to Grow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : A Former OpenSea Employee Has Been Indicted in the First-Ever Case of NFT Insider Trading

06/02/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crime A Former OpenSea Employee Has Been Indicted in the First-Ever Case of NFT Insider Trading

Crypto sleuths unearthed Nathaniel Chastain's allegedly secret NFT transactions and called him out on Twitter.

Sarah Cascone, June 2, 2022

Larva Labs, CryptoPunk #3501, owned by Nathaniel Chastain, a former OpenSea employee indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges connected to alleged NFT insider trading.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a 31-year-old former product manager at the NFT marketplace OpenSea with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with what appears to be the first case of NFT insider trading to hit the U.S. court system.

The court documents allege that Nathaniel Chastain was responsible for selecting which NFTs would be displayed on OpenSea's homepage, and that he then used this insider information to make personal financial gains.

"NFTs might be new, but this type of criminal scheme is not. As alleged, Nathaniel Chastain betrayed OpenSea by using its confidential business information to make money for himself," U.S. attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Today's charges demonstrate the commitment of this office to stamping out insider trading-whether it occurs on the stock market or the blockchain."

In Manhattan court on Wednesday, Chastain pleaded not guilty to the charges, each of which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

He is accused of buying 45 digital assets before they were featured on the website on 11 different occasions between June and September of 2021. Chastain then flipped works, such as Spectrum of a Ramenfication Theory by Dailydust, for profits of two to five times the purchase price.

Chastain is believed to have used anonymous digital currency wallets and anonymous accounts on OpenSea to conceal his identity in the sales.

"When all the facts are known, we are confident he will be exonerated," David Miller, Chastain's lawyer, told Reuters.

Hey @opensea why does it appear @natechastain has a few secret wallets that appears to buy your front page drops before they are listed, then sells them shortly after the front-page-hype spike for profits, and then tumbles them back to his main wallet with his punk on it?

- 0xZuwu.eth (@0xZuwu) September 14, 2021

The apparent scheme was uncovered in September. A Twitter user pointed out that the transaction receipts and Ethereum addresses for sales of featured NFTs could be linked back to Chastain because of his public ownership of CryptoPunk #3501, currently valued at 26.98 ETH ($48,387). (Decentralized finance asset management platform Zapper currently puts Chastain's total wallet assets at $281,726.)

At the time, the crypto news service 8BTC estimated that Chastain had made 19ETH ($67,000) in the trades.

When the allegations against him first surfaced, Chastain resigned from his position at OpenSea at the request of the company.

"This is incredibly disappointing. We want to be clear that this behavior does not represent our values as a team," OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer wrote in a statement at the time.

OpenSea has since instituted new policies prohibiting employees from buying or selling work by creators while the company is featuring or promoting them, or from using any insider information for NFT transactions on any platform.

About 8 minutes later, Wallet B buys 4 pieces from the "Dailydust Collection". One in particular for .25 ETH named "Spectrum Of A Ramenfication Theory"https://t.co/EO7bjbSxhUpic.twitter.com/AZacOYpuHi

- ricefarmer.eth (@RiceFarmerNFT) September 15, 2021

"When we learned of Nate [Chastain]'s behavior, we initiated an investigation and ultimately asked him to leave the company," OpenSea said in a statement. "His behavior was in violation of our employee policies and in direct conflict with our core values and principles."

Prior to the indictment, Chastain was seeking investors for a new NFT platform called Oval that would use recommendation algorithms to personalize the NFT collecting experience, according to CoinDesk.

It remains to be seen whether the government crackdown on manipulated NFT sales will extend more broadly to the cryptocurrency market, where sellers routinely "washtrade," or purchase their own assets to make them appear more valuable and encourage other investors to buy in.

"Trading against your own customers is absolutely standard in crypto," read an analysis on the cryptocurrency news site Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain. "Chastain's mistake was that he assumed OpenSea worked like a crypto exchange-where he could insider-trade, and nobody would care."

Though Chastain is the first to be charged with NFT insider trading, it's likely he will not be the last.

"With the emergence of any new investment tool, such as blockchain supported non-fungible tokens, there are those who will exploit vulnerabilities for their own gain," FBI assistant director-in-charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement. "The FBI will continue to aggressively pursue actors who choose to manipulate the market in this way."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
01:12pARTNET : A Former OpenSea Employee Has Been Indicted in the First-Ever Case of NFT Insider..
PU
04:54aARTNET : These 5 Companies Are Betting on Fractional Art Ownership. We Read the Fine Print..
PU
06/01ARTNET : Hauser and Wirth Will Open Its First Gallery in Paris as the City's Art Market Co..
PU
05/31ARTNET : The Louvre Plans to Take Civil Legal Action in the Antiquities Smuggling Investig..
PU
05/31ARTNET : A Raceway on the Roof of a Former Fiat Factory in Turin is Now Home to a Lush Ope..
PU
05/31IN PICTURES : The Courtauld's New Edvard Munch Exhibition Will Unveil a Dozen Works Never ..
PU
05/30EDITORS' PICKS : 12 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From James Joyce Mania at the ..
PU
05/27&LSQUO;I WAS BUILDING THIS SUIT OF A : Watch Nick Cave Sew His ‘Soundsuits' for Prot..
PU
05/27ARTNET : Citing National Security, the U.K. Is Investigating Sotheby's Owner Patrick Drahi..
PU
05/27ARTNET : Hauser and Wirth Is Opening a Craft and Design Boutique in the Hamptons as It Con..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-27.43%46
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-30.92%4 409
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-60.96%447
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG0.00%247
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-39.30%245
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-53.20%227