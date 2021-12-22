artnet : A Hong Kong University Has Swiftly Moved to Dismantle a Beloved Political Monument, Sparking Outrage

A monument to the lives lost in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has been unceremoniously removed from view in Hong Kong. Now, the work's creator, Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, fears it will be destroyed.

The sculpture, a 24-foot-tall column of imbricated bodies called Pillar of Shame, was erected at Hong Kong University (HKU) in 1997-the same year government control of Hong Kong was transferred to China-to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown.

The statue has remained in place on the campus since then, despite frequent attempts by the state to erase references to the Tiananmen incident. However, that changed this October, when liquidators of the now-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which worked with Galschiøt to install the sculpture, received a letter from theHKU ordering the artwork to be removedin a week's time.

The Pillar of Shame is getting demolished right now in Hongkong. The sculpture has been covered and is heavyly guarded so that no students can document what is going on. This is happening in the middle of the night in Hongkong. Im shoked. #Thepillarofshame pic.twitter.com/eSDjTWql7y - Jens Galschiøt (@Galschiot) December 22, 2021

Now, it seems the school may have started the process on its own.

According to accounts on social media and from the artist himself, the school surrounded the sculpture with plastic barriers and security guards today, possibly with the intention of destroying it. The Guardianreported that guards blocked reporters from approaching the statue, and attempted to prevent media members from filming.

"I'm totally shocked," the artist said in a statement shared with Artnet News. "It is completely unreasonable."

"If they destroy my work, I'll seek compensation and demand the remaining pieces be returned to Europe," the artist added to the Guardian.

Representatives from Hong Kong University did not respond to Artnet's request for more information about its activity around the sculpture.

#BREAKING whole area around the #PillarOfShame in #HKU has been covered up by white plastic sheets and surrounded by yellow boards. Lots of noises can be heard but security guards have been driving me away and asking me not to film, while refusing to answer what's going on. pic.twitter.com/PgLl9XzHpK - Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) December 22, 2021

Today, Galschiøt explained that, since being notified of the letter in October, he has repeatedly contacted administrators at HKU in an attempt to have Pillar of Shame safely relocated to Europe rather than be destroyed. "It has been completely impossible to get in touch with them," he said. "All my attempts to contact them have been rejected and my lawyer in Hong Kong has also tried to contact them, but failed."

In an email, the artist encouraged his supporters in Hong Kong to "document everything that happens with the sculpture."

In November, Galschiøt penned an open letterto the school, calling on its administrators to cooperate with him in moving the artwork.

"I believe it is important to preserve the history of any country, and I am therefore sorry that my monument, which is a memorial to the events at The Tiananmen Square 1989 in China, is no longer welcome," he wrote in the document. "Of course, I would very much have preferred for the monument to stay at The University of Hong Kong, where it has been for 24 years. However, in full collaboration with both the university and the Hong Kong authorities, I will remove the sculpture and send it to Denmark."