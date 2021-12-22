Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : A Hong Kong University Has Swiftly Moved to Dismantle a Beloved Political Monument, Sparking Outrage

12/22/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Politics A Hong Kong University Has Swiftly Moved to Dismantle a Beloved Political Monument, Sparking Outrage

The artist behind the artwork said he's tried to contact the school's administrators about relocating it to Europe but they did not respond.

Taylor Dafoe, December 22, 2021

The 'Pillar of Shame' statue, dedicated to the victims of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square massacre. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images.

A monument to the lives lost in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has been unceremoniously removed from view in Hong Kong. Now, the work's creator, Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, fears it will be destroyed.

The sculpture, a 24-foot-tall column of imbricated bodies called Pillar of Shame, was erected at Hong Kong University (HKU) in 1997-the same year government control of Hong Kong was transferred to China-to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown.

The statue has remained in place on the campus since then, despite frequent attempts by the state to erase references to the Tiananmen incident. However, that changed this October, when liquidators of the now-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which worked with Galschiøt to install the sculpture, received a letter from theHKU ordering the artwork to be removedin a week's time.

The Pillar of Shame is getting demolished right now in Hongkong. The sculpture has been covered and is heavyly guarded so that no students can document what is going on. This is happening in the middle of the night in Hongkong. Im shoked. #Thepillarofshame pic.twitter.com/eSDjTWql7y

- Jens Galschiøt (@Galschiot) December 22, 2021

Now, it seems the school may have started the process on its own.

According to accounts on social media and from the artist himself, the school surrounded the sculpture with plastic barriers and security guards today, possibly with the intention of destroying it. The Guardianreported that guards blocked reporters from approaching the statue, and attempted to prevent media members from filming.

"I'm totally shocked," the artist said in a statement shared with Artnet News. "It is completely unreasonable."

"If they destroy my work, I'll seek compensation and demand the remaining pieces be returned to Europe," the artist added to the Guardian.

Representatives from Hong Kong University did not respond to Artnet's request for more information about its activity around the sculpture.

#BREAKING whole area around the #PillarOfShame in #HKU has been covered up by white plastic sheets and surrounded by yellow boards. Lots of noises can be heard but security guards have been driving me away and asking me not to film, while refusing to answer what's going on. pic.twitter.com/PgLl9XzHpK

- Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) December 22, 2021

Today, Galschiøt explained that, since being notified of the letter in October, he has repeatedly contacted administrators at HKU in an attempt to have Pillar of Shame safely relocated to Europe rather than be destroyed. "It has been completely impossible to get in touch with them," he said. "All my attempts to contact them have been rejected and my lawyer in Hong Kong has also tried to contact them, but failed."

In an email, the artist encouraged his supporters in Hong Kong to "document everything that happens with the sculpture."

In November, Galschiøt penned an open letterto the school, calling on its administrators to cooperate with him in moving the artwork.

"I believe it is important to preserve the history of any country, and I am therefore sorry that my monument, which is a memorial to the events at The Tiananmen Square 1989 in China, is no longer welcome," he wrote in the document. "Of course, I would very much have preferred for the monument to stay at The University of Hong Kong, where it has been for 24 years. However, in full collaboration with both the university and the Hong Kong authorities, I will remove the sculpture and send it to Denmark."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
05:57pARTNET : A Hong Kong University Has Swiftly Moved to Dismantle a Beloved Political Monumen..
PU
05:17pARTNET : The Incas Believed They Controlled the Water. New Evidence Uncovered by Archaeolo..
PU
05:07pWORTH THE SPLURGE FOR YOUR MOST STYL : an Artist-Designed Trench Coat From Burberry
PU
04:17pARTNET : From Dino Bones to a Metaverse Debut, Here Are 7 of the Weirdest Stunts Auction H..
PU
03:37pARTNET : After Nearly Going Under, New York's South Street Seaport Museum Just Secured $50..
PU
02:37pFORMER U.K. CULTURE MINISTER SAYS TH : ‘It Would Be a Wonderful Thing'
PU
11:27aARTNET : Artist H. R. Giger Felt He Never Got the Credit He Deserved for His Role in the &..
PU
09:57aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Two More European Art Fairs Are Rescheduling From March to May Over Pu..
PU
06:33aARTNET : Why Capricorn Artists Should Get Back to Basics—and More Insights From an A..
PU
03:03a&LSQUO;MY IMAGINATION RAN WILD' : Alteronce Gumby on How His Expansive Style Draws Inspira..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG43.06%65
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-15.28%6 589
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.30%1 679
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-40.30%1 203
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-42.58%578
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.8.15%406