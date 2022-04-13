Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/13 11:36:11 am EDT
6.840 EUR   +0.29%
05:05pARTNET : A New System Called DALL-E Seems to Have Cracked the Code on True AI-Generated Art. The Implications Are Staggering
PU
05:05pARTNET : To Honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Sotheby's Will Sell British Art and Show Historic Portraits in a Month-Long Program in London
PU
05:05pARTNET : Mega-Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Gifts Over 350 Artworks to Four Museums in Three Countries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : A New System Called DALL-E Seems to Have Cracked the Code on True AI-Generated Art. The Implications Are Staggering

04/13/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Science & Tech A New System Called DALL-E Seems to Have Cracked the Code on True AI-Generated Art. The Implications Are Staggering

The program understands the relationship between images and the words we use to describe them.

Artnet News, April 13, 2022

An image generated by the AI program DALL-E 2. Courtesy of OpenAI.

An avocado armchair. An astronaut riding a horse on the moon. The Girl with a Pearl Earring… but with a different girl.

These are some of the images produced by DALL-E, a new AI system that has the ability to generate hyper-imaginative-and hyper-realistic-pictures with the click of a button. It just may transform the way contemporary art is made, for better or for worse.

With a name that nods both to the 2008 animated film WALL-Eand the surrealist master Salvador Dalí, DALL-E is the product of OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company based in San Francisco. A neural network, the program learns to interpret and recreate visual information by analyzing millions of pictures and other pieces of data.

The resulting pictures aren't perfect-a close inspection will often reveal glitchy oddities, as if made by a painter nodding off at the easel. But they're close enough to pass on first glance.

"One way you can think about this neural network is transcendent beauty as a service," Ilya Sutskever, the cofounder of and chief scientist at OpenAI, told the MIT Technology Review. "Every now and then it generates something that just makes me gasp."

And the technology's only getting better.

Our newest system DALL·E 2 can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. See it here: https://t.co/Kmjko82YO5pic.twitter.com/QEh9kWUE8A

- OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 6, 2022

The second iteration of DALL-E was unveiled by OpenAI this month, and it represents some significant advancements for the technology.

Apart from producing images faster and in higher resolution than with the first version (released in January 2021), the system now "understands" the relationship between images and the words we use to describe them-and it can take either as an input to create something entirely new.

The program, for example, can generate an original image from just a few words ("A teddy bear on a skateboard in Times Square"), or create variations on existing pictures or paintings (think Seurat's A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, but set elsewhere and populated with new characters).

With this power comes new opportunities for invention-but also significant potential for misuse.

DALL-E isn't available to the public yet, but if it was, users could theoretically use it to churn out deep fake images, or launch disinformation campaigns. (Neural networks also have built-in biases, as Trevor Paglen and Kate Crawford's widely-influential ImageNet Roulette project revealed.)

As a safeguard, OpenAI watermarks all DALL-E images, and the program prevents its users from creating pictures deemed to be violent, pornographic, or political.

"This is not a product," Mira Murati, OpenAI's head of research, recently told the New York Times. "The idea is [to] understand capabilities and limitations and give us the opportunity to build in mitigation."

DALL-E 2 generates images from text like "macro 35mm film photography of a large family of mice wearing hats cozy by the fireplace" #dallepic.twitter.com/knLQstkbVz

- Mira Murati (@miramurati) April 6, 2022

As far as the world of contemporary art is concerned, DALL-E and other programs like it could have big implications. There's already a burgeoning market for AI-generated art: the first AI-generated portrait, which was far less sophisticated than DALL-E's creations, sold for a staggering $432,500at Christie's in 2018.

For now, OpenAI is testing the program with small, controlled groups of users, selected from a waitlist.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:04:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05:05pARTNET : A New System Called DALL-E Seems to Have Cracked the Code on True AI-Generated Ar..
PU
05:05pARTNET : To Honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Sotheby's Will Sell British Art and ..
PU
05:05pARTNET : Mega-Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Gifts Over 350 Artworks to Four Museums in ..
PU
04:25pARTNET : An Artist and Gallery Owner's Keen Eye Helped Lead Police to the Suspected Subway..
PU
04:05pARTNET : A Buyer's Guide to the 2022 Whitney Biennial, From a Turner Prize Nominee to an U..
PU
01:15pARTNET : The Pandemic Battered California's Creative Economy. Here Are the Sectors That We..
PU
01:05pARTNET : A Spanish Artist Took It Upon Himself to Paint a Mural Inside a Historic Chapel. ..
PU
12:55pARTNET : Japan's Former Princess Mako Is Reported to Be Volunteering in the Met's Asian Ar..
PU
09:55aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Damien Hirst Says He Will Exhibit—and Then Publicly Burn—H..
PU
09:46aARTNET : Pioneering Digital Artist Eduardo Kac on His Controversial Career And Sending His..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-35.05%42
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-34.80%4 167
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.99%1 129
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-47.91%620
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-22.01%328
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-46.63%277