artnet AG : Artnet and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Analytics Alliance

Artnet and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Analytics Alliance
- Leading providers of art market data embark on data-sharing partnership
- AI-driven analytics predicting trends and trajectory of emerging and established artists further strengthened through
the combination of two uniquely powerful data sets
- Arrangement will create greatest transparency the art market has ever seen
Berlin/New York, July 9, 2021 - Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data, news, and online-only fine art
auctions, is excited to announce a data partnership with Artfacts, the pioneering resource for exhibition data.
Artnet's Price Database offers more than 14 million color-illustrated art auction records from more than 1,900 auction
houses, covering over 340,000 artists and ranging across media, from Michelangelo drawings to Warhol paintings, Le
Corbusier chairs to Banksy prints. Artfacts has a curatorial database of 1 million exhibitions dating from 1863 to
2022, and covering more than 700,000 artists worldwide. The data partnership will offer users a richer
experience-broadening and strengthening the offerings of both companies to their respective clients, and allowing for
the development of unprecedented new possibilities from a data and analytics perspective.
"We are thrilled to be embarking on this data partnership." says Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Utilizing Artfact's thorough
primary market data, Artnet will now be able to provide collectors with a fully holistic view of the art world, further
driving transparency in the market through the use of intelligent AI-driven analytics and indicators, and cementing
Artnet as the leading online information resource and marketplace in the industry".
Artfacts's new mobile app "Limna" is the only product that can validate art prices for artists without auction results,
and provide confidence to users as to why this is the case; especially important for artists in the sub-USD100,000 price
bracket where most art market transactions take place. "This partnership will further strengthen Limna's price
estimates across all artist levels, particularly those in higher-price brackets dominated by auction results," says
Jonas Almgren, CEO of Artfacts and Limna. "We're excited to be able to offer accurate price estimates for all
collectors, regardless of price point or focus on primary or secondary market, making the Limna app more accurate for
more art buyers and all budgets."
About Artfacts:
Artfacts creates transparency in the art world, helping artists to understand their career position and galleries to
make more informed decisions on their artist representation since 2001. With the largest curatorial art database in
existence, comprising more than 700,000 artists tracked from more than 45,000 institutions worldwide, Artfacts has
amassed more than 1,000,000 exhibitions from 1863-2022 and continues to grow weekly. The philosophy of Artfacts is "art
history is exhibition history", acting as the trusted record keeper for the global art world. A sibling brand to Limna,
the world's first AI-powered art advisor, making it easier for anyone to confidently buy art, both brands are based in
London and Berlin and share co-founders, Marek Claassen and Stine Albertsen, and CEO, Jonas Almgren. Learn more at
www.artfacts.net and www.limna.ai.
About Artnet:
Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online, with over 45 million unique users per
annum. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and
collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating
back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects
leading galleries with millions of collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of
artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and
efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping
the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency
standards.
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31
