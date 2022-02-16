Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : After ‘Rigorous' Review, Tate Has Concluded It Will Keep a Racist Mural on View, But Add a New Interpretation by a Contemporary Artist

02/16/2022 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Museums After 'Rigorous' Review, Tate Has Concluded It Will Keep a Racist Mural on View, But Add a New Interpretation by a Contemporary Artist

The London museum had set up a working group to decide the work's fate.

Artnet News, February 16, 2022

Tate Britain's Rex Whistler Restaurant. Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

A controversial historic mural in Tate Britain's café will go back on public view this year, but with a new commission that will "critically engage" the work's racist imagery. The London museum announced its plans after holding "rigorous" conversations about the fate of the 20th century mural.

The large work by Rex Whistler, called The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats, dates to 1927 and depicts a panorama of hunting scenes in exotic locales around the world. The imagery includes racist caricatures of Chinese people and a depiction of a Black child being kidnapped from his mother and enslaved.

The decision to keep the work on view alongside a contemporary artist's reinterpretation was made by a working group called "The Rex Whistler Mural Discussions," which was co-chaired by five members, four of whom were people of color. (The fifth chair was Tate Britain's director, Alex Farquharson.) The group consulted with artists, art historians, cultural advisors, and civic representatives.

The committee eventually came to a conclusion: to install a "site-specific installation" and incorporate "interpretative material" into the room. When it reopens next winter, the space will no longer be used for dining. The plan was approved by the museum's board of trustees this month. An artist has not yet been chosen for the commission.

"The Rex Whistler mural presents a unique challenge," Alex Farquharson said in a statement. "The mural is part of our institutional and cultural history and we must take responsibility for it, but this new approach will also enable us to reflect the values and commitments we hold today and to bring new voices and ideas to the fore."

The contemporary intervention falls more or less in line with the U.K. government's "retain and explain" policy, which recommends institutions keep problematic works and statues on view.

The discussions around the mural, which is protected cultural heritage, were not easy, according the individual statements from the co-chairs. Amia Srinivasan, an Oxford University professor, described the conversations as "open, rigorous, and filled with good-natured but deep disagreement."

In 2018, the museum added explanatory text that acknowledged the mural's racist imagery. But amid a broader reckoning over race in the summer of 2020, the issue resurfaced and some criticized the institution for keeping the mural on display. A petition calling for its removal received a total of 7,500 signatures.

In light of the petition, the museum quickly updated its website, removing a tagline that described the restaurant as "the most amusing room in Europe." In December 2020, it announced that the mural would be subject to further review, and the room would be closed until further notice. The New York Times reported that staff had long complained about the mural, but that "nothing happened."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
01:46pARTNET : The Most Significant Hans Holbein Show to Grace a U.S. Museum in 40 Years Is a Ra..
PU
01:46pSPOTLIGHT : See German Artist Regine Schumann's Playful, Light-Filled Minimalist Installat..
PU
01:16pARTNET : After ‘Rigorous' Review, Tate Has Concluded It Will Keep a Racist Mural on ..
PU
12:36pARTNET : How a New Show at the ICA London Celebrates Sex Workers' Rights
PU
12:16pARTNET : This Black History Month, Get to Know 7 African American Artists Who Are Building..
PU
11:56aARTNET : Ancient Romans Used These Terracotta Vessels as Porta-Potties, Archaeologists Hav..
PU
10:56aARTNET : Bored Ape Yacht Club Fans Were Sure That Snoop Dogg or Eminem Would Give Them a S..
PU
10:26aARTNET : As Part of Its Rebrand, Meta Is Launching an Expanded Art Program and Teaming Up ..
PU
09:46aART INDUSTRY NEWS : A Fashion-Exec Couple's Seductive Man Ray Could Become the Priciest Ph..
PU
03:24aARTNET : 16 Standout Gallery Exhibitions to See in L.A. During Frieze Week, From Phyllida ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,4 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-18.10%55
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-6.02%6 032
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.32%1 336
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-23.38%932
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-38.56%345
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-27.45%302