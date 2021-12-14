Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : An Explosive Legal Filing by Robert Indiana's Foundation Says a Publisher Hid or Forged Thousands of Artworks and Documents

12/14/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Law An Explosive Legal Filing by Robert Indiana's Foundation Says a Publisher Hid or Forged Thousands of Artworks and Documents

All of this is "just the tip of the iceberg," the foundation says.

Eileen Kinsella, December 14, 2021

Robert Indiana with his LOVE sculpture in Central Park, New York City in 1971. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Just when it seemed that the complicated legacy of revered Pop artist Robert Indiana, who rose to worldwide fame in the 1960s with his iconic "Love" works, was finally being settled, the legal drama is heating up again.

In June, the artist's estate, the Star of Hope Foundation, which Indiana established before his death, and the Morgan Art Foundation, which holds the copyright to his most famous works, agreed to drop overlapping claims and counterclaims.

But now, the Morgan Art Foundation has filed a new motion involvingNew York-based publisher Michael McKenzie.

In the brief, filed in theSouthern District of New York where the suit is ongoing, the foundation said it seeks to hold McKenzie accountable for allegedly forging Indiana's artwork, defaming the foundation, and intentionally interfering with its exclusive contractual rights to reproduce the artist's "Love" works.

In a scathing30-page memo, dated December 10, the foundation said that McKenzie had defamed the organization publicly in various articles by falsely claiming it had not paid Indiana for due royalties before his death.

The foundation says it "caught McKenzie red-handed."

"Indiana attested in writing that McKenzie was a forger," the court papers say, adding: "Indiana confirmed on video that McKenzie was emotionally abusive and uncontrollable, and McKenzie's own studio assistant recorded a video of McKenzie forging Indiana's artworks in which she described the artworks as forgeries."

The foundation is seeking case-terminating sanctions against McKenzie, which would mean a judgement forMorgan dismissing all of McKenzie's arguments.

"Michael McKenzie's desperate acts, as we outlined in our motion, reflect a stunning disregard for the justice system and the court's orders," attorney Luke Nikas, who represents the Morgan Art Foundation, told Artnet News. "We fully expect that he will be held accountable for what he's done."

Robert Indiana's LOVE (1966-99) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The dating of the work offers some clues as to how scholars and the art market date contemporary works of art. Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.

All of this is "just the tip of the iceberg," the document continues. It says that McKenzie forged Indiana's work not only during his lifetime, but even after his death in May 2018 at the age of 89.

The foundation further alleges that McKenzie has "thousands of documents and artworks in his possession" that would reveal the extent of his scheme. It alleges that he lied under oath about evidence in his possession during probate hearings in Maine, where a court took stock of the artist's assets, by concealing thousands of documents and artworks.

The foundation also says one of McKenzie's former employees, Osvaldo Gonzalez, blew the whistle on him, adding that other employees later said he moved artworks to avoid detection, and lied about his reasons for doing so.

"We will be filing a response in several weeks and it will show Michael McKenzie never tried to conceal artwork," McKenzie's attorney, John Markham, told Artnet News in a phone interview.

McKenzie, he added, "moved the artwork to much better facilities, a public storage faculty where they would be safe from moisture and other things that can happen when it was stored on his premises in a barn."

Markham said that McKenzie and Gonzalez, the former employee, had a falling out, and that when they tried to take Gonzalez's deposition to test his allegations, Gonzalez asserted his Fifth Amendment rights and has refused to speak.

Markham also denies any forgery claims, saying that the Robert Indiana signature stamp used on certain artworks was authorized by the artist prior to his death.

"There is no forgery," Markham said.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
05:49pARTNET : An Explosive Legal Filing by Robert Indiana's Foundation Says a Publisher Hid or ..
PU
05:39pARTNET : Here Are 5 International Artists the Artnet Gallery Network Is Watching This Dece..
PU
03:28pARTNET : With an Ambitious U.S. Expansion, French Shipping Start-Up ThePackengers Wants to..
PU
02:38pARTNET : Two Washington Artists Have Been Charged With Faking Native American Identities t..
PU
02:28pARTNET : The U.K.'s First Permanent Immersive Digital Art Gallery Will Open Next Year With..
PU
01:48pARTNET : Sculptor Rachel Feinstein's Perfect Festive Gathering Calls For Strong Cocktails ..
PU
01:48pARTNET : The British Museum Will Reveal Stonehenge's Mysteries With a Blockbuster Show of ..
PU
01:18pARTNET : Brice Marden, Richard Serra, and Other Artists Mounted a Private Campaign to Push..
PU
12:48pTHE ARTNET NFT 30 REPORT : Meet the Artists, Innovators, and Collectors Who Built Our New ..
PU
12:28pARTNET : TEFAF Will No Longer Refund Exhibitors If the Fair Gets Canceled—and Art De..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,8 M 68,5 M 68,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG50.00%69
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-2.88%7 768
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.50%1 799
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-40.56%1 205
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-39.74%643
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.6.11%407