artnet : An Illustrated Guide on Where to Go, Not Go, and Find a Decent Bathroom at the Venice Biennale

In town for the Venice Biennale and trying to figure your way around the show? We've got you covered.

We asked illustrator and artist Susan Coyne to put together maps of the Arsenale and the Giardini and to illustrate a few helpful tips for first-timers (or anyone looking for a refresher) on what to see and do in La Serenissima.

But most importantly, in case you need to use what in certain countries they call the "loo," we've got a few listed at the show's main venues, and a list of a few things to specifically avoid as you make your way along the canals. In Venice, basically everything is hard to find. This guide should make it easier.