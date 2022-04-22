Log in
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 10:07:58 am EDT
6.630 EUR   -1.34%
10:18aARTNET : An Illustrated Guide on Where to Go, Not Go, and Find a Decent Bathroom at the Venice Biennale
PU
10:18aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Louise Blouin's Southampton Compound Heads to Auction After Failing to Sell for $140 Million + Other Stories
PU
09:38aSPOTLIGHT : A San Francisco Exhibition Brings Together Five Decades of Robert Adams's Iconic Visions of the American West
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : An Illustrated Guide on Where to Go, Not Go, and Find a Decent Bathroom at the Venice Biennale

04/22/2022 | 10:18am EDT
Art World An Illustrated Guide on Where to Go, Not Go, and Find a Decent Bathroom at the Venice Biennale

Here's how to navigate La Serenissima.

Artnet News, April 22, 2022

Canal Vena, Chioggia, Venice, Italy. (Photo by: Petr Svarc/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In town for the Venice Biennale and trying to figure your way around the show? We've got you covered.

We asked illustrator and artist Susan Coyne to put together maps of the Arsenale and the Giardini and to illustrate a few helpful tips for first-timers (or anyone looking for a refresher) on what to see and do in La Serenissima.

But most importantly, in case you need to use what in certain countries they call the "loo," we've got a few listed at the show's main venues, and a list of a few things to specifically avoid as you make your way along the canals. In Venice, basically everything is hard to find. This guide should make it easier.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:17:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-36.00%41
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-40.00%3 830
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.98%1 007
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-50.35%591
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-12.94%354
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG34.22%252