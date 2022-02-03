Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Andy Warhol's Snapshots of the Hollywood Glitterati Are on View at the Hotel Bel-Air—See Images Here

02/03/2022 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gallery Network Andy Warhol's Snapshots of the Hollywood Glitterati Are on View at the Hotel Bel-Air-See Images Here

Many of the photographs are on public view for the first time.

Artnet Gallery Network, February 3, 2022

Andy Warhol and Joan Collins at The Factory. Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol was not only a fixture of the party circuit from the 1960s into the 1980s, he often took it upon himself to chronicle the nightlife himself.

Now, an exhibition on view at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles (through April 14) brings together dozens of photographs taken by Warhol in the last decade of his life, including snapshots of Hollywood stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Bianca Jagger, and Steven Spielberg. A selection of photographs by the artist Maripol, printed at a large-scale, will also be on view.

The Warhol photographs come from the James R. Hedges IV Collection, the largest gathering of Warhol's photographs. Hedges began buying the works soon after Warhol's death in 1987, and the collection includes hundreds of Polaroids, photo-booth strips, screen tests, and silver gelatin prints, many of them acquired directly from Warhol's inner circle of confidants and collaborators.

Warhol used Polaroid cameras throughout his career, often referring to his camera as his "date." But in the last 10 years of his life, it really did become his muse. During those years, Warhol shot with a 35mm camera daily, taking over 100,000 photos and printing only a fraction of them. Many of those unseen images are included in this exhibition for the first time ever.

See more images from the exhibition below.

Andy Warhol, Elizabeth Taylor, Dinner Party at Halston's Townhouse in New York City. Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Donald Sutherland (1982). Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Carol Burnett (1978). Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Bianca Jagger with Birthday Cake and Alana Stewart (1985). Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Halston in the backseat of a limo (en route to Studio 54 with Bianca Jagger) (1979). Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Steven Spielberg. Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and private jet (1983). Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Andy Warhol, Barry Diller Richard Gere, and Guest (1979). Courtesy Hedges Projects, Los Angeles. Copyright The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:04:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
04:46p&LSQUO;CULTURE IS A PRISON' : Watch Alfredo Jaar Explain How His Experimental Art Is Inspi..
PU
04:11pARTNET : A Former Employee Is Suing Art Dealer Barbara Gladstone for Allegedly Forcing Her..
PU
02:11pSEE THEASTER GATES'S PLAN FOR THE NE : A Timber Chapel Inspired by Historic English Kilns
PU
01:41pARTNET : Goops! Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Ruth Asawa' Sculpture That Appeared in a Recent M..
PU
12:11pIN PICTURES : The Most Significant Show of Van Gogh's Self-Portraits in a Quarter-Century ..
PU
11:41aARTNET : Please Enjoy This Tale of the Gem-Encrusted ‘Talisman of Napoleon,' Whose O..
PU
09:31aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Edward Tyler Nahem Fine Art Gets Nailed With a $10 Million Lawsuit Ove..
PU
03:42aARTNET AG : Strong start to 2022 with Bolstered Executive Team
BU
03:41aArtnet AG Announces Executive Appointments
CI
03:19a&LSQUO;DIRT, BODY, OR VOICE, EVERYTH : The Art World's Favorite Musician, Moses Sumney, Is..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,7 M 18,9 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,20 M 1,92 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,72 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,8 M 56,9 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-13.81%58
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-4.29%6 150
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.91%1 304
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-12.05%1 077
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-32.85%382
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-19.47%333