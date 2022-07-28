Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:05 2022-07-28 am EDT
8.610 EUR   +0.35%
11:17aARTNET : Apple Teams With the Getty to Unleash a Satanic William Blake-Inspired Augmented Reality Serpent at Its New London Store
PU
07/27ARTNET : Artist Jennifer Bartlett, Known for Her Intensive Investigations Into the Possibilities of Painting, Has Died at Age 81
PU
07/27ARTNET : A Law Firm Is Seeking Disgruntled Bored Ape Yacht Club Investors for a Class Action Suit Alleging Yuga Labs Overpromised on Returns
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Apple Teams With the Getty to Unleash a Satanic William Blake-Inspired Augmented Reality Serpent at Its New London Store

07/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Science & Tech Apple Teams With the Getty to Unleash a Satanic William Blake-Inspired Augmented Reality Serpent at Its New London Store

The work is the by tech-art duo Tin&Ed, with a soundtrack by Just Blaze.

Jo Lawson-Tancred, July 28, 2022

"United Visions," an augmented reality experience honouring the creative works of pioneering London poet and painter William Blake. Photo courtesy of Apple.

The artworks of William Blake are known for their highly charged, spiritual energy. Now, they are getting a high-tech new incarnation with "United Visions," an augmented reality (AR) experience by creative technologists Tin&Ed (Tin Nguyen and Edward Cutting) made for the Getty Museum in partnership with Apple.

The tech giant's purpose-built Blake app is being unveiled as part of the launch of its newest London branch in Brompton Road, where you can sign up for sessions demoing it. (Nota bene: The experience requires an iPhone 11, iPad Pro, or more recent Apple device.)

Viewing the space around them through the window of the app, users will encounter fantastical creatures recognizable from some of Blake's most celebrated works. These life-size apparitions have been sculpted using 3-D software and brought to life through motion capture technology.

Among the monsters to be seen are large serpents, a frequent motif for Blake. Tin&Ed were specifically inspired by Satan Exulting over Eve (1795), an image in the collections of both the Getty and the Tate.

William Blake, Satan Exulting over Eve (1795). Photo by Ben Davis.

In a statement, the duo promised that the AR work "cracks Blake's imagination wide open." "United Visions" sets out, they wrote, to celebrate the hybrid nature of Blake's angels, demons, and beasts: "No identities are fixed. Instead, they undergo constant transformation, making and unmaking themselves."

The app's soundtrack by Just Blaze also helps to bring Blake's visionary entwining of poetry and art into the modern day as well. The hip-hop producer, who has in the past worked with Jay-Z, Drake, and Beyoncé, has layered in some of Blake's own verses, including The Tyger read by his son Solomon Smith, as well as other lines by "urban poet and actor" Oveous Maximus.

Tin&Ed are Australian artists living in New York. Both are a member of NEW INC, an art and technology incubator run by the New Museum. They have previously shown work at the Rockefeller Center in New York, Sydney Opera House, and the Barbican Center in London.

The new commission rides the trend, seen in popular shows like "Immersive Van Gogh" and "Frida: The Immersive Experience," for engaging with treasured art historical figures through the lens of immersive modern technologies. Previously, Apple has teamed with the New Museum to work with contemporary artists including Nick Cave on AR experiences.

This is not the first tech spin on William Blake either. Last year, the artist's The Ancient of Days (1794) was digitized using multispectral imaging analysis, producing a similarly striking but moodier effect. That work was sold as a series of 50 NFTs on the marketplace Hic Et Nunc by the Whitworth gallery in Manchester in partnership with Vastari.

A major exhibition of works by Blake is planned for the Getty late next year.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
11:17aARTNET : Apple Teams With the Getty to Unleash a Satanic William Blake-Inspired Augmented ..
PU
07/27ARTNET : Artist Jennifer Bartlett, Known for Her Intensive Investigations Into the Possibi..
PU
07/27ARTNET : A Law Firm Is Seeking Disgruntled Bored Ape Yacht Club Investors for a Class Acti..
PU
07/26ARTNET : An Iraqi Court Has Overturned the Ruling That Sentenced a British Tourist to 15 Y..
PU
07/26ARTNET : Elaine de Kooning Never Got Her Due in Her Lifetime. But Her Home Has Become a Bu..
PU
07/25ARTNET : A Dutch Court Upheld an Eight-Year Sentence for the Daring Serial Thief Who Stole..
PU
07/22ARTNET : South Korea's New President Has Ordered a $3.7 Billion Investment in the Arts to ..
PU
07/21ARTNET : As European Museums Grapple With Heatwaves and Wildfires, Sweltering Employees De..
PU
07/20ARTNET : An Aggrieved Sculptor's Lawsuit Against Jeff Koons Over Alleged Copyright Infring..
PU
07/19ARTNET : Sotheby's Will Shoot for the Moon with a Multimillion-Dollar Sale of Buzz Aldrin'..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,3 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-18.29%49
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-32.35%4 320
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-68.01%349
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-48.76%236
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-46.19%207
BRANGISTA INC.30.36%47