Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04:29 2022-09-28 am EDT
7.380 EUR   -3.66%
02:26pArtnet : Arkansas Has a Splashy New Coachella-Like Art Festival. We Went to See If They Pulled It Off
PU
09:26aArt Industry News : Christie's Launches New Blockchain-Based ‘Christie's 3.0' Platform With Sale of an 18-Year-Old's Art + Other Stories
PU
09/27Artnet : The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold—Kanye West's $1.8 Million ‘Nike Air Yeezys'—Are Returning to Auction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Arkansas Has a Splashy New Coachella-Like Art Festival. We Went to See If They Pulled It Off

09/28/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shows & Exhibitions Arkansas Has a Splashy New Coachella-Like Art Festival. We Went to See If They Pulled It Off

There were concerts. There were barn dances. There were transmissions from outer space.

Rain Embuscado, September 28, 2022

Jacolby Satterwhite's PAT (2022) being performed at FORMAT Festival. Image by Rain Embuscado.

Over four nights and three days, upwards of 10,000 visitors flowed through Bentonville, Arkansas to attend the inaugural edition of FORMAT. Event producers describe the flashy new affair as a blend of "art, music, and technology." If this year's iteration is a reliable indication, what that means is a heady cocktail of cyborg art, NFT interventions, and other high-production performances.

Home to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville has, over the last decade, gained momentum as a site of interest on the art world's radar. (The Momentary, the Museum's contemporary art-focused satellite that opened in 2020, is currently host to a riveting set of works by the likes of Kara Walker, Xaviera Simmons, and Lucy Raven.) That this town of 50,000 is now also home to a recurring, internationally oriented festival indicates a sustained interest on the city's part to continue attracting economic growth via cultural tourism.

Getting to the festival entailed a short rideshare north of downtown Bentonville, followed by a walk along a paved road which can be significantly shortened by any of the independently run bike carriages or golf carts zipping back and forth. (Shuttle buses and bicycles were, incidentally, the only other modes of transportation available to visitors; parking was not an option.)

At the end of the trail, past the festival gates, FORMAT's venues sprawled out across a 250-acre expanse of the Runway Group's backcountry airstrip, luring in visitors with flashy lights and endless waves of musical programming.

The event was anchored by two traditional concert stages, where the likes of Nile Rogers, Beach House, and Herbie Hancock held court. Peppered around and beyond these performance spaces were smaller, selfie-friendly installations-not unlike those found at comparable festivals like Coachella-that formed an immersive theme park of "Big Fun Art." Noteworthy among these were ASSUME VIVID ASTRO FOCUS's Smokey, which served as a stage for English rapper and DJ Shygirl's crowd-pleasing concert, and a version of James Tapscott's Arc ZERO: Eclipsesculpture, which doubled as a misting station for festival-goers seeking relief from the end-of-summer heat.

Doug Aitken's New Horizon (2019) at FORMAT Festival. Image: Rain Embuscado

According to Mafalda Millies, one of the festival's curators, the idea behind FORMAT started to take shape as early as 2018. In collaboration with co-curators Roya Sachs, Elizabeth Edelman, and Charles Attal (co-founder of the concert promoter C3 Presents), the team's search for a venue gained traction following a conversation with Olivia Walton, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's director, along with her husband, Tom (grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton), and brother-in-law, Steuart.

"It was Olivia Walton who began the conversation," Millies said in a phone interview, later remarking on Walton's knowledge of both the visual arts and of the town ("which they're hoping to grow, culturally speaking") as being instrumental to realizing the event.

The Bizarre Bazaar, one of the curatorial initiatives designed to include local artists and producers, offered a mix of services like food trucks and specialty merchant tables in a dedicated area. But while local participation on the vendors' side opened up some opportunities, the price for visitors was, for many, still out of reach. Day passes for general admission started at $125, a number that soared to $2,500 for a three-day "Platinum" VIP pass.

Entrance to TOILETPAPER MAGAZINE's Drag Me to the Disco (2022). Image by Rain Embuscado.

So, how was the art? Each of the participating visual artists engaged the space with their signature approaches. Maurizio Cattelan's TOILETPAPER MAGAZINE, for example, opted to embody the "artist-as-set-designer" role, transforming a barn into a platformed dance hall for an installation titled Drag Me to the Disco. Justin Lowe and Jonah Freeman, meanwhile, built a hybrid speakeasy-cum-performance-venue titled Next Door, which they constructed using repurposed doors from porta-johns and a variety of counter-cultural ephemera.

Artist Nick Cave (currently the subject of a major retrospectiveat the Museum of Contemporary Arts Chicago), participated in the festivities, contributing a selection of his Soundsuits (1992-present) which dancers activated during musical acts by artists like the Flaming Lips and Seun Kuti & Egypt 80. Nancy Baker Cahill, who presented a number of NFT artworks at the Solana House venue (sponsored by the eponymous blockchain), captivated passersby with amorphous digital renderings displayed on floor-to-ceiling digital screens.

Jacolby Satterwhite chose the occasion to debut PAT, a new performance piece developed in partnership with Performa. He remarked that the event's production quality was of the highest quality. "I was attracted to the lineup," Satterwhite admitted to Artnet News, adding that FORMAT also provided a good testing ground for the new "tone" of his work.

Neil Harbisson channeling a NASA livestream at FORMAT Festival. Image by Rain Embuscado.

Artist Neil Harbisson answered FORMAT's call to present his "space concert" for the first time to a U.S. audience. Largely known for his advocacy of the cyborg art movement-he has an antenna implanted in his skull-Harbisson's contribution to FORMAT involved connecting to the NASA International Space Station, and translating the signals he received into a musical composition. This Bentonville performance of a work which Harbisson had previously only delivered in European cities stood as an example of what was possible in a technologically decentralized art world.

"The composition is created by the cosmos," Harbisson told Artnet News. "There is no separation between artwork and artist. Art is everywhere."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:26pArtnet : Arkansas Has a Splashy New Coachella-Like Art Festival. We Went to See If They Pu..
PU
09:26aArt Industry News : Christie's Launches New Blockchain-Based ‘Christie's 3.0' Platfo..
PU
09/27Artnet : The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold—Kanye West's $1.8 Million ‘Nike..
PU
09/27Artnet : Bonhams Has Been Acquiring Its Competitors at Warp Speed. Here's Why the Middle-M..
PU
09/26Artnet : Unionized Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Are Going on Strike Until The..
PU
09/26Artnet : In a Complete Reversal, Singapore Foundation Apologizes for Seeking Court Order t..
PU
09/26Artnet : Toronto's Power Plant Contemporary Art Center Is in Turmoil Amid a Mass Resignati..
PU
09/22Artnet : I've Been to a Lot of Gallery Weekends. Vienna's ‘Curated By' Festival Was ..
PU
09/22Artnet : The Louvre's Pyramid Goes Dark Early as Museums Across Europe Ramp Up Plans to Cu..
PU
09/20Artnet Ag : Weng Fine Art AG announces voluntary public acquisition offer to the sharehold..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,1 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-27.05%41
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-48.37%3 303
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-79.89%199
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-55.12%196
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-65.42%122
BRANGISTA INC.28.69%44