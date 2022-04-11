Log in
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 09:30:43 am EDT
6.910 EUR   -1.57%
ARTNET : Artist Derrick Adams Wins $1.25 Million From the Mellon Foundation to Start a Database Documenting the Black Culture of Baltimore
PU
ART INDUSTRY NEWS : The British Museum's Trendy NFT Project May Have Already Burned Enough Carbon to Power a Home for 57 Years + Other Stories
PU
ARTNET : What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen at a Gallery Opening?
PU
artnet : Artist Derrick Adams Wins $1.25 Million From the Mellon Foundation to Start a Database Documenting the Black Culture of Baltimore

04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Art World Artist Derrick Adams Wins $1.25 Million From the Mellon Foundation to Start a Database Documenting the Black Culture of Baltimore

The archive will catalogue local achievements in art, entrepreneurship, and other areas.

Artnet News, April 11, 2022

A rendering of the new Black Baltimore Digital Database, 2022.

This week, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation announced that it will award $1.25 million to the Black Baltimore Digital Database, a new archive cataloguing important cultural contributions by Black Baltimoreans.

Conceived by Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-based artist Derrick Adams as a "collaborative counter-institutional space," the database will catalogue locals' achievements in areas as varied as arts, entrepreneurship, literature, music, science, and sports, according to the announcement. The database will be developed over the next three years, with the Mellon Foundation supporting two years of organizational capacity.

"The Black American experience has strong roots in Baltimore-I am both honored and eager to share this project with the city," Adams said in a statement. "It will live as a modernized historical society, whose dedication is equally important and inclusive."

Derrick Adams at the Last Resort Artist Retreat, 2021.

With the funding, the database will set up shop in a new building in the city's historic Waverly neighborhood. It will feature a gallery (named after the late Baltimore photographer I. Henry Phillips, Sr.,), a digital archive lab, and a screening room, as well as a cafe and gift shop that will spotlight local Black-owned businesses.

The Baltimore Museum of Art and the Johns Hopkins campus are in close proximity to the future site of the database. It is also near Last Resort Artist Retreat, a residency program for Black creatives that was also founded by Adams. The two upstart initiatives will work together closely and collaborate on programming. Charm City Cultural Cultival, a local non-profit supporting cultural projects in Baltimore's inner city, will also contribute to programming efforts.

"Our goal," Adams explained, "is to provide a distinct entry point for a wider network of initiatives. This will not only support our archival endeavors, but also local community building-social engagement through events, workshops, and conversation."


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.14%43
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-33.88%4 224
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.81%1 147
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-46.65%637
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-26.24%303
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.85%293