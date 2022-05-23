artnet : At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian Artists Are Staging an Exhibition in a House Typically Occupied by Russian Elites

The global elites aren't the only ones alighting in Davos this week as the World Economic Forum's annual conference kicks off. A group of Ukrainian artists have taken over a site that typically hosts Russian delegates-who were disinvited to this year's event-to stage an exhibitionabout the atrocities of the ongoing war.

In years past, Russia House-as the building has come to be called-was where you'd find Russian diplimats and oligarchs entertaining VIPs from other countries at all hours of the day. Visit the address his year and you'll find a different scene, one filled with photographs and other depictions of extreme violence in besieged Ukrainian cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PinchukArtCentre (@pinchukartcentre)

Images on view depict detached limbs, lifeless corpses, and razed buildings. A shot by Mstyslav Chernov shows a father crying over his son's bloody body on a gurney in a Mariupol military hospital. Another, by Maxim Dondyuk, finds a firefighter battling an out-of-blaze at a Kharkiv market. An 11-minute video by Oleksiy Sai details scores of war crimes allegedly perpetrated by Russian soldiers, rape, murder, and mutilation among them.

"This used to be the Russian House in Davos. Now it's the Russian War Crimes House in Davos," a sign in the building's front window reads.

The show, which opened todayand will remain on view through to the end of the summit on May 26, was jointly organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the Pinchuk Art Centre in Kyiv, two organizations founded by billionaire Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuck.

Ukrainian businessman and oligarch Victor Pinchuk delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the "Russian Warcrimes House" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on May 23, 2022. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.

Pinchuck was among several Ukrainian political and humanitarian leaders to speak at the event's opening, which was live-streamed on Youtube.

"If we tell the story about this tragedy as widely as possible, maybe it will save some lives Maybe it will motivate politicians around the world to send weapons quicker, to impose sanctions [that are] more severe," he said somberly.

Pinchuk spoke about his work on theBabyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, reflecting on the similarities between the Nazis' mass murder of Jews at the site in 1941 with Russia's attacks on Ukraine this year. (Russia bombed Babyn Yar in March.) "We don't need 'never again in the future,'" he said. "We need 'stop now,' immediately."

Throughout the week, public talks and other programs will take place at the exhibition.