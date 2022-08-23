Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  08:27 2022-08-23 am EDT
8.000 EUR   -4.99%
ARTNET : Beneath a 1921 Wyndham Lewis Painting Researchers Found a Long-Lost Vorticist Landscape. Did He Ruin It on Purpose?
PU
08/22ARTNET : A New Festival in Arkansas Will Mix Art Projects by Maurizio Cattelan and Nick Cave With Musical Performances by Phoenix and Beach House
PU
08/22LIVE NOW ON ARTNET AUCTIONS : Bid on an Iconic Moonwalk Photograph of Buzz Aldrin Taken by Neil Armstrong—Plus the Only Moon Photo of Armstrong Himself
PU
artnet : Beneath a 1921 Wyndham Lewis Painting Researchers Found a Long-Lost Vorticist Landscape. Did He Ruin It on Purpose?

08/23/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Art History Beneath a 1921 Wyndham Lewis Painting Researchers Found a Long-Lost Vorticist Landscape. Did He Ruin It on Purpose?

Lewis and and fellow artist Helen Saunders had a falling out.

Caroline Goldstein, August 23, 2022

Wyndham Lewis, Praxitella (ca.1921). Courtesy of Leeds Art Gallery, Leeds Museums and Galleries.

Researchers analyzing a 1921 canvas by British artist and critic Wyndham Lewis have discovered that the surface layer was painted over an entirely different work. Underneath Lewis's portrait, Praxitella, depicting the film critic Iris Barry, is an abstracted landscape identified as Atlantic City(ca. 1915), painted by Lewis's friend and fellow artist Helen Saunders.

Until now, all paintings by Saunders from that period were considered lost.

Lewis was a co-founder of the British avant garde art movement known as Vorticism, and Saunders was one of its members. Though short-lived, the movement was influential, counting poets T.S. Eliot and Ezra Pound among its supporters. The Vorticists advocated for "a new living abstraction" that would harness the dynamism of Cubism and Futurism, employing hard edges and bold colors, which they saw as an antidote to the prevailing style of representative and decorative arts.

Helen Saunders, Atlantic City, (ca. 1915), reproduced in Blast no. 2, p. 57. © Estate of Helen Saunders.

Saunders and Jessica Dismorr were the only two women associated with the Vorticists, and Saunders in particular "was one of the most radical painters and draughtspeople around," Barnaby Wright, deputy head of the Courtauld Gallery, told the Guardian. A black-and-white version of the newly rediscovered Saunders painting appeared in a 1914 edition of the Vorticist magazine Blast.

Saunders and Lewis were especially close, Wright said, but after World War I broke out, "he turned his back on her and she found that hard to take."

It seems possible, then, that Lewis painted over Saunders's work intentionally, "in a fit of pique," according to Wright.

In 2019, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, two former students of the Courtauld Institute in London, embarked on a six-month analysis of Prixatellawith the hunch that it concealed another image because of the uneven texture and cracks in the surface paint.

X-ray image of Lewis's Praxitella on top of Saunders's Atlantic City. Courtesy of the Courtauld.

Using X-ray imaging, the researchers were able to identify the bold geometric lines of Saunders's abstracted depiction of the urban landscape.

"We realized that when we turned the [Blast magazine reproduction] of Atlantic Cityupside down, it had striking similarities with the composition seen in our X-ray of Praxitella," Chipkin and Kohn said in a statement. "We were flabbergasted."

"It has taken 100 years to rediscover Atlantic City," they continued. "It gives hope that there are other hidden Vorticist paintings waiting to be found."

The painting, along with images of the X-ray, and a partial reconstruction of Atlantic Citywill feature in the upcoming exhibition "Helen Saunders: Modernist Rebel" at the Courtauld Gallery, opening October 14.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 15:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-19.81%47
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-36.63%4 048
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-71.42%300
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-49.22%233
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-50.18%187
BRANGISTA INC.35.10%49