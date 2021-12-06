Log in
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
artnet : Billionaire Investor Michael Steinhardt Has Been Banned From Buying Antiquities for Life as Part of an Unprecedented Deal With the D.A.

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Crime Billionaire Investor Michael Steinhardt Has Been Banned From Buying Antiquities for Life as Part of an Unprecedented Deal With the D.A.

After a grand jury investigation, the collector surrendered 180 stolen objects worth a combined $70 million. No criminal charges were filed.

Taylor Dafoe, December 6, 2021

Michael Steinhardt at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Retired hedge-fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt has been slapped with an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring cultural antiquities following a lengthy, multi-national investigation. He handed over 180 stolen objects worth a combined $70 million in the process.

Steinhardt's surrendering of the artifacts came as part of an agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which effectively ends a three-year grand jury probeinto his collecting history. He will not face criminal charges, per the arrangement.

"For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought and sold, or the grievous cultural damage he wrought across the globe," District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr., said in a statement.

"His pursuit of 'new' additions to showcase and sell knew no geographic or moral boundaries, as reflected in the sprawling underworld of antiquities traffickers, crime bosses, money launderers, and tomb raiders he relied upon to expand his collection."

The 180 seized pieces were stolen from 11 countries, representing a dozen different smuggling networks. All "lacked verifiable provenance prior to appearing on the international art market," according to the D.A.'s announcement.

Among the artifacts in question are a Rhyton (or drinking vessel) shaped like a stag's head, which dates back to 400 B.C.E. and is worth an estimated $3.5 million; a Greek Larnax (a chest for human remains) that hails from 1400-1200 B.C.E. and is valued at $1 million; and three stone death masks believed to have been created around 6000 to 7000 B.C.E, worth a combined $650,000.

BIG & BREAKING: #MichaelSteinhardt "has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70m & received a 1st-of-its-kind lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, following the resolution of a multi-year, multi-national investigation into his criminal conduct." https://t.co/rhFxlmlFsW

- Antiquities Coalition (@CombatLooting) December 6, 2021

Vance said that his office was not pursuing criminal charges in order to accelerate the return of the artifacts to their respective countries of origin.

"Even though Steinhardt's decades-long indifference to the rights of peoples to their own sacred treasures is appalling… this agreement guarantees that 180 pieces will be returned expeditiously to their rightful owners in 11 countries rather than be held as evidence for the years necessary to complete the grand-jury indictment, trial, potential conviction, and sentence," he said.

The lifetime ban handed to Steinhardt, now 80, applies to all future antiquities acquisitions, both here in the U.S. and abroad, a spokesperson for Vance's office clarified. It's the first punishment of its kind ever handed out. "As a law enforcement agency, we have resources that allow us to monitor future acquisitions [and] enforce the ban."

One of the biggest antiquities collectors in the world, Steinhardt, now 80, has acquired and sold more than 1,000 cultural objects since 1987. The recently concluded grand jury investigation began in February 2017 when the District Attorney's office seized a multimillion-dollar bull's head statue that had been stolen from Lebanon during the country's civil war and discovered other looted antiquities in the investor's possession.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
