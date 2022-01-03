artnet : Celebrate Capricorn Season With These Artworks From the Artnet Gallery Network That Speak to the Zodiac's Most Ambitious Sign

Log in
Celebrate Capricorn Season With These Artworks From the Artnet Gallery Network That Speak to the Zodiac's Most Ambitious Sign

01/03/2022
Celebrate Capricorn Season With These Artworks From the Artnet Gallery Network That Speak to the Zodiac's Most Ambitious Sign

These works embody the spirit of the celestial sea-goat.

These works embody the spirit of the celestial sea-goat.

Artnet Gallery Network, January 3, 2022

Adel El-Siwi, Days of Capricorn 2 (2015). Courtesy of Tabari Artspace.

The tenth sign in the zodiac calendar, Capricorn, is represented by the cosmic sea-goat. An earth sign, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn. Those born under this sign (December 22-January 20) are known to be extremely hard-working, ambitious, and-more than those born under any other sign-are motivated by material and financial success.

Capricorns are fundamentally caretakers who want to look after those in their lives. They can be nostalgic. As collectors, they will devote themselves to supporting the artists they believe in and will champion them over a long period of time.

Capricorn artists, meanwhile, have a unique talent for translating the most contemporary forms of art for wider, more diverse audiences. Some of the most famous Capricorn artists include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eva Hesse, Louise Bourgeois, and Henri Matisse.

Below, we've chosen our favorite artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network that capture the spirit of the Capricorn.

Giulia Ronchetti
Capricorn (2018)
Inquire for More Information

Giulia Ronchetti, Capricorn (2018). Courtesy of the Contemporary Art Modern Project Gallery.

Adel El-Siwi
Days of Capricorns 1 (2015)
Inquire for More Information

Adel El-Siwi, Days of Capricorns 1 (2015). Courtesy of Tabari Artspace.

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
Ziege II (Goat II) (1922)
Inquire for More Information

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Ziege II (Goat II) (1922). Courtesy of Galerie Henze & Ketterer & Triebold.

Johann Vierthaler
Junger Bacchus auf Ziegenbock (n.d.)
Inquire for More Information

Johann Vierthaler, Junger Bacchus auf Ziegenbock (n.d.). Courtesy of Ron Krausz Kunsthandel.

Jane Kelly
Capricorn
Inquire for More Information

Jane Kelly, Capricorn. Courtesy of Leviton Fine Art.

Jacqueline Ditt
Steinbock (Capricorn) (1985)
Inquire for More Information

Jacqueline Ditt, Steinbock (Capricorn) (1985). Courtesy of universal arts Galerie Studio GmbH.

Marc Lagrange
Capricorn(2018)
Inquire for More Information

Marc Lagrange, Capricorn (2018). Courtesy of SmithDavidson Gallery.

Angela Bulloch
Night Sky Blue: Jupiter & Saturn in Capricorn.12(2020)
Inquire for More Information

Angela Bulloch, Night Sky Blue: Jupiter & Saturn in Capricorn.12 (2020). Courtesy of Simon Lee.

Isabelle Dutoit
Ziege (doppelt) (2014)
Inquire for More Information

Isabelle Dutoit, Ziege (doppelt) (2014). Courtesy of Galerie Helle Coppi.

Luigi Mainolfi
Capretta con ruote (1999)
Inquire for More Information

Luigi Mainolfi, Capretta con ruote (1999). Courtesy of Galleria Open Art.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 20:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
