artnet : Celebrate Capricorn Season With These Artworks From the Artnet Gallery Network That Speak to the Zodiac's Most Ambitious Sign

Adel El-Siwi, Days of Capricorn 2 (2015). Courtesy of Tabari Artspace.
The tenth sign in the zodiac calendar, Capricorn, is represented by the cosmic sea-goat. An earth sign, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn. Those born under this sign (December 22-January 20) are known to be extremely hard-working, ambitious, and-more than those born under any other sign-are motivated by material and financial success.
Capricorns are fundamentally caretakers who want to look after those in their lives. They can be nostalgic. As collectors, they will devote themselves to supporting the artists they believe in and will champion them over a long period of time.
Capricorn artists, meanwhile, have a unique talent for translating the most contemporary forms of art for wider, more diverse audiences. Some of the most famous Capricorn artists include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eva Hesse, Louise Bourgeois, and Henri Matisse.
Below, we've chosen our favorite artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network that capture the spirit of the Capricorn.