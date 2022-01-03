artnet : Celebrate Capricorn Season With These Artworks From the Artnet Gallery Network That Speak to the Zodiac's Most Ambitious Sign

The tenth sign in the zodiac calendar, Capricorn, is represented by the cosmic sea-goat. An earth sign, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn. Those born under this sign (December 22-January 20) are known to be extremely hard-working, ambitious, and-more than those born under any other sign-are motivated by material and financial success.

Capricorns are fundamentally caretakers who want to look after those in their lives. They can be nostalgic. As collectors, they will devote themselves to supporting the artists they believe in and will champion them over a long period of time.

Capricorn artists, meanwhile, have a unique talent for translating the most contemporary forms of art for wider, more diverse audiences. Some of the most famous Capricorn artists include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eva Hesse, Louise Bourgeois, and Henri Matisse.

Below, we've chosen our favorite artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network that capture the spirit of the Capricorn.

Giulia Ronchetti





Capricorn

(2018)





Giulia Ronchetti, Capricorn (2018). Courtesy of the Contemporary Art Modern Project Gallery.

Adel El-Siwi





Days of Capricorns 1 (2015)



Adel El-Siwi, Days of Capricorns 1 (2015). Courtesy of Tabari Artspace.

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner



Ziege II (Goat II) (1922)



Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Ziege II (Goat II) (1922). Courtesy of Galerie Henze & Ketterer & Triebold.

Johann Vierthaler





Junger Bacchus auf Ziegenbock

(n.d.)



Johann Vierthaler, Junger Bacchus auf Ziegenbock (n.d.). Courtesy of Ron Krausz Kunsthandel.

Jane Kelly





Capricorn





Jane Kelly, Capricorn. Courtesy of Leviton Fine Art.

Jacqueline Ditt





Steinbock (Capricorn) (1985)



Jacqueline Ditt, Steinbock (Capricorn) (1985). Courtesy of universal arts Galerie Studio GmbH.

Marc Lagrange





Capricorn

(2018)



Marc Lagrange, Capricorn (2018). Courtesy of SmithDavidson Gallery.

Angela Bulloch





Night Sky Blue: Jupiter & Saturn in Capricorn.12

(2020)



Angela Bulloch, Night Sky Blue: Jupiter & Saturn in Capricorn.12 (2020). Courtesy of Simon Lee.

Isabelle Dutoit





Ziege (doppelt)

(2014)



Isabelle Dutoit, Ziege (doppelt) (2014). Courtesy of Galerie Helle Coppi.

Luigi Mainolfi





Capretta con ruote

(1999)

