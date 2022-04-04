artnet : Celebrate the Fiery Spirit of Aries Season With These Works From the Artnet Gallery Network

We are deep into impassioned Aries season, a time of intense enthusiasm, honesty, and, sometimes, confrontation. The first house in the zodiac, Aries (March 20-April 19) is a fire sign represented by the celestial ram. The zodiac's most passionate sign, Aries are competitive, truth-speaking, and, for better or worse, bossy. An energetic sign, Aries love to have fun and to be the star of the show.

As artists, Aries are spontaneous, experimental, and courageous, willing to try anything. They can also be impatient and attention-seeking, making them susceptible to diverging from their own visions and feeding into trends. As collectors and dealers, Aries are tenacious and devoted to their artists, but not always the best at the art of compromise.

Famous Aries artists include Yayoi Kusama, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci. Below see 10 artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network that capture the spitfire energy of Aries.

Damien Hirst





The Elements: Fire

(2020)



Damien Hirst, The Elements: Fire (2020). Courtesy of Lougher Contemporary.

Jacqueline Ditt





Widder

(Aries) (1985)





Jacqueline Ditt, Widder (Aries) (1985). Courtesy of universal arts Galerie Studio GmbH.

James Clar





The New Normal

(2019)



James Clar, The New Normal (2019). Courtesy of Jane Lombard Gallery.

Tyler Shields





Kodak

(2012)



Tyler Shields, Kodak (2012). Courtesy of Imitate Modern.

Hermann Nitsch





Zeichnung (07)

(2020)



Hermann Nitsch, Zeichnung (07) (2020). Courtesy of Galerie Noah.

Magdalena Abakanowicz





Oisel (2005-2006)



Magdalena Abakanowicz, Oisel (2005-2006). Courtesy of Galerie Patrice Trigano.

François-Xavier Lalanne





Belier

(1988)



François-Xavier Lalanne, Belier (1988). Courtesy of FÜSSINGER & WOLFF.

Rupprecht Geiger





leuchtorange auf leuchtgelb (1967)



Rupprecht Geiger, leuchtorange auf leuchtgelb (1967). Courtesy of Galerie Ludorff.

Helene Appel





Ohne Titel (Wasser/Flammen)

(2020)



Helene Appel, Ohne Titel (Wasser/Flammen) (2020). Courtesy of Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle Munich.

Julius von Bismarck





Fire with Fire #1

(2020)

