artnet : Celebrate the Fiery Spirit of Aries Season With These Works From the Artnet Gallery Network

Tyler Shields, Kodak (2012). Courtesy of Imitate Modern.
We are deep into impassioned Aries season, a time of intense enthusiasm, honesty, and, sometimes, confrontation. The first house in the zodiac, Aries (March 20-April 19) is a fire sign represented by the celestial ram. The zodiac's most passionate sign, Aries are competitive, truth-speaking, and, for better or worse, bossy. An energetic sign, Aries love to have fun and to be the star of the show.
As artists, Aries are spontaneous, experimental, and courageous, willing to try anything. They can also be impatient and attention-seeking, making them susceptible to diverging from their own visions and feeding into trends. As collectors and dealers, Aries are tenacious and devoted to their artists, but not always the best at the art of compromise.
Famous Aries artists include Yayoi Kusama, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci. Below see 10 artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network that capture the spitfire energy of Aries.