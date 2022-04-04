Log in
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
artnet : Celebrate the Fiery Spirit of Aries Season With These Works From the Artnet Gallery Network

04/04/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Gallery Network Celebrate the Fiery Spirit of Aries Season With These Works From the Artnet Gallery Network

These artworks encapsulate the fiery, passionate, and tenacious spirit of the celestial ram.

Artnet Gallery Network, April 4, 2022

Tyler Shields, Kodak (2012). Courtesy of Imitate Modern.

We are deep into impassioned Aries season, a time of intense enthusiasm, honesty, and, sometimes, confrontation. The first house in the zodiac, Aries (March 20-April 19) is a fire sign represented by the celestial ram. The zodiac's most passionate sign, Aries are competitive, truth-speaking, and, for better or worse, bossy. An energetic sign, Aries love to have fun and to be the star of the show.

As artists, Aries are spontaneous, experimental, and courageous, willing to try anything. They can also be impatient and attention-seeking, making them susceptible to diverging from their own visions and feeding into trends. As collectors and dealers, Aries are tenacious and devoted to their artists, but not always the best at the art of compromise.

Famous Aries artists include Yayoi Kusama, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci. Below see 10 artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network that capture the spitfire energy of Aries.

Damien Hirst
The Elements: Fire(2020)
Inquire for More Information

Damien Hirst, The Elements: Fire (2020). Courtesy of Lougher Contemporary.

Jacqueline Ditt
Widder (Aries) (1985)
Inquire for More Information

Jacqueline Ditt, Widder (Aries) (1985). Courtesy of universal arts Galerie Studio GmbH.

James Clar
The New Normal(2019)
Inquire for More Information

James Clar, The New Normal (2019). Courtesy of Jane Lombard Gallery.

Tyler Shields
Kodak(2012)
Inquire for More Information

Tyler Shields, Kodak (2012). Courtesy of Imitate Modern.

Hermann Nitsch
Zeichnung (07)(2020)
Inquire for More Information

Hermann Nitsch, Zeichnung (07) (2020). Courtesy of Galerie Noah.

Magdalena Abakanowicz
Oisel (2005-2006)
Inquire for More Information

Magdalena Abakanowicz, Oisel (2005-2006). Courtesy of Galerie Patrice Trigano.

François-Xavier Lalanne
Belier(1988)
Inquire for More Information

François-Xavier Lalanne, Belier (1988). Courtesy of FÜSSINGER & WOLFF.

Rupprecht Geiger
leuchtorange auf leuchtgelb (1967)
Inquire for More Information

Rupprecht Geiger, leuchtorange auf leuchtgelb (1967). Courtesy of Galerie Ludorff.

Helene Appel
Ohne Titel (Wasser/Flammen)(2020)
Inquire for More Information

Helene Appel, Ohne Titel (Wasser/Flammen) (2020). Courtesy of Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle Munich.

Julius von Bismarck
Fire with Fire #1 (2020)
Inquire for More Information

Julius von Bismarck, Fire with Fire #1 (2020). Courtesy of Sies + Höke Galerie.


