Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  10:59 2022-06-29 am EDT
6.540 EUR   -5.49%
05:12pARTNET : Concluding a Slate of Negotiations, Germany and Nigeria Plan to Sign an Agreement on the Return of Benin Bronzes From Berlin
PU
10:09aARTNET : Yuga Labs, the Company Behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Has Sued NFT Artist Ryder Ripps for Trademark Infringement
PU
02:57aARTNET : Leading Collector Marguerite Hoffman on How Acquiring Art Sustained Her Through Grief—and Led Her Back Toward Herself
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Concluding a Slate of Negotiations, Germany and Nigeria Plan to Sign an Agreement on the Return of Benin Bronzes From Berlin

06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Law Concluding a Slate of Negotiations, Germany and Nigeria Plan to Sign an Agreement on the Return of Benin Bronzes From Berlin

The negotiations mark another chapter in the ongoing saga of Nigeria's efforts to secure the Benin bronzes.

Vittoria Benzine, June 29, 2022

A memorial bust of king's mother Iyoba, Benin Kingdom, located in the Ethnological Museum, Berlin.

Just over a year after Germany announced it would repatriate looted Benin bronzes back to Nigeria, the two nations have concluded negotiations on repatriation and will sign off on paperwork next week before treasures from the Ethnological Museum in Berlin are returned to their proper home.

The German government announced today that on July 1, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Culture Minister Claudia Roth will sign a memorandum of understanding with their Nigerian counterparts, Zubairo Dada and Lai Mohammed, which "paves the way for the transfer of ownership of the Benin bronzes."

The news follows a statement released last week by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK) announcing that negotiations between Germany and Nigeria had concluded. Numerous artifacts will return to Nigeria before the end of this year; some will remain on long-term loan at the Humboldt Forum.

"The fact that Nigeria is willing to loan Germany high-quality items shows that we have built trust," said SPK president Hermann Parzinger. "We are proud to be able to show these treasures of world culture in the Humboldt Forum."

Benin bronzes exhibited in the Linden Museum. The ethnological museum houses 78 objects, including 64 bronzes, from the former royal house of Benin. (Photo by Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance via Getty Images)

British soldiers stole legions of Benin bronzes during a fiery 1897 punitive raid on the Benin Royal Palace. Since then, the regal bronze and ivory sculptures were traded across museums around the Western world: official counts last May located 173 Benin bronzes at the Weltmuseum in Vienna; 136 at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in Cambridge, U.K.; and a staggering 928 at the British Museum in London.

Former German Culture Minister Monika Grütters kicked off the country's repatriation initiative in April 2021, spurring institutions throughout the Global North to reassess their own collections. Since then, the Smithsonian Institution and Glasgow Museum have made moves to deaccession stolen bronze holdings. Hamburg became the first German city to return its share of the works after a goodbye exhibition.

There is no word yet on which pieces will return home and which will stay in Berlin, but in last week's release, Parzinger sought to reassure critics.

"The objects that are not intended to be on loan are to be returned as with the Nigerian side as quickly as possible."

"The restitution of cultural assets cannot heal the wounds of brutal colonial rule," Roth added. "But it is a first step toward a new way of dealing with a past that has been largely ignored until now. People all over the world have a right to have access to their own cultural heritage. They should be able to decide for themselves how this is preserved and passed on to future generations."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05:12pARTNET : Concluding a Slate of Negotiations, Germany and Nigeria Plan to Sign an Agreement..
PU
10:09aARTNET : Yuga Labs, the Company Behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Has Sued NFT Artist Ryder..
PU
02:57aARTNET : Leading Collector Marguerite Hoffman on How Acquiring Art Sustained Her Through G..
PU
06/28ARTNET : Christie's London to Paris Sale Makes a Steady $248 Million, Led by Blue-Chip Mai..
PU
06/28ARTNET : The MFA Boston Reaches Its First Union Contract After 18 Months of Negotiations, ..
PU
06/28ARTNET : In a Surprise Announcement, the Met's President and CEO Daniel Weiss Announces Pl..
PU
06/28ARTNET : Ferragamo Launches New Soho Concept Store With an Interactive NFT Collaboration W..
PU
06/28ARTNET : Bonhams's Shopping Spree Continues as It Acquires Its Fourth Auction House This Y..
PU
06/27ART INDUSTRY NEWS : Insider Trading Rumors Swirl Around CryptoPunks Following a 957 Percen..
PU
06/23ARTNET : After a Brief Trial, Eight Men Have Been Found Guilty of Stealing a Banksy Mural ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,3 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-34.10%41
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-21.43%5 019
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-68.53%350
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG0.00%244
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-57.32%198
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-50.79%191