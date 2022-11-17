Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-17 am EST
6.300 EUR   -3.67%
12:19pArtnet : Court Rules That Banksy Can Keep His Trademarks—and His Anonymity—in a Battle With a U.K. Greeting Card Company
PU
11/16Artnet : What Do a Filmmaker, Hedge Fund Manager, and Tech Company Founder Have in Common? They Are All on Gagosian's Newly Formed Board of Directors
PU
11/16Artnet : Sotheby's Cooks Up Big Plans for Asia, With Investments in South Korea and Thailand and a New HQ in Mainland China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Court Rules That Banksy Can Keep His Trademarks—and His Anonymity—in a Battle With a U.K. Greeting Card Company

11/17/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Law Court Rules That Banksy Can Keep His Trademarks-and His Anonymity-in a Battle With a U.K. Greeting Card Company

The British street artist had previously stated that "copyright is for losers."

Jo Lawson-Tancred, November 17, 2022

Banksy, Laugh Now in a sale at Bonhams in 2008. Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images.

A board of appeal has just reversed a 2021 decision that sought to invalidate the trademark registered for Banksy's iconic "Monkey Signs" series.

Carrying a sandwich board with a slogan that is affixed around the neck, the monkeys have been cropping up in Banksy's work for decades.

Though Banksy's art is automatically protected by copyright, the trademark was registered in 2018 by Pest Control, Banksy's authenticating body, for a 2002 work created in Brighton in which the monkey's sign reads "Laugh now, but one day we'll be in charge." Unlike copyright, trademarks require applications and protect brands or items that identify one particular business from another.

Banksy has claimed trademarks for other works, and had previously run in to trouble with E.U. courts for maintaining an anonymous identity.

The mark was challenged a year later by Full Colour Black, a U.K. greeting card company that uses imagery works by the street artist. It applied for its cancellation on the basis that the work was not distinctive enough and that the mark had been registered "in bad faith."

This argument was supported, in May 2021, by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The ruling also stated that the work "was free to be photographed by the general public and has been disseminated widely." It noted that Banksy had previously spoken strongly against copyright and insisted that his work was legally free to reproduce.

The company's attorney, Aaron Wood of Brandsmiths, said at the time to World Trademark Reviewthat the "real nail in the coffin" that determined the ruling was "the public comments of Banksy and his lawyer."

The latest ruling, published last week, stated that after further review, the arguments and evidence provided by Full Colour Black did not support any evidence of "dishonest behavior" on the part of Pest Control. It concluded that, "consequently, the presumption of good faith is still valid and the cancellation applicant failed to prove the contrary."

This means the work in question is protected by both copyright and by a trademark.

"This is a significant victory for Bansky, or more accurately Pest Control Office Limited, which enables Banksy to conceal his identity," said the trademark specialist Lee Curtis from HGF Limited, according to a report in The Art Newspaper.

"The fact that he may have said on two occasions that "copyright is for losers" should not impact on the validity of his trademark registration," he added.

Wood, the attorney representing Full Colour Black, said: "We are naturally disappointed by the ruling yesterday, and of course it is out of step with the recent successes. Our key argument was that Pest Control Office had filed these without an intent to use them. The appeal body seems to have overlooked that. In terms of next steps, there are no plans to appeal the decision: we will take a reasoned view based upon what Banksy does next."

Banksy's signature stenciled graffiti style is now recognizable to audiences worldwide. A new batch of seven pieces placed across war-torn towns in Ukraine were attributed to the British street artist for sometime before he officially took credit for them.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
12:19pArtnet : Court Rules That Banksy Can Keep His Trademarks—and His Anonymity—in ..
PU
11/16Artnet : What Do a Filmmaker, Hedge Fund Manager, and Tech Company Founder Have in Common?..
PU
11/16Artnet : Sotheby's Cooks Up Big Plans for Asia, With Investments in South Korea and Thaila..
PU
11/15Artnet Ag : Artnet publishes Q3 Report: 8% revenue increase driven by continued strong gro..
EQ
11/15Artnet : The Board of ArtPrize—America's Most Popular Art Show—Has Quietly Dis..
PU
11/15Artnet : Meta's Largest-Ever Round of Layoffs Guts Open Arts, Its Art and Design Program
PU
11/15Artnet : Germany Just Bought Back Its Contemporary Art Museum From a Real Estate Company f..
PU
11/14Artnet : Here Are the 15 Most Expensive Artworks Sold at Auction Around the World in Octob..
PU
11/13In Pictures : DALL-E Makes Its Gallery Debut in a Show Where All the Works Were Created Wi..
PU
11/11Revealed : The Biggest Consignors to the $2.9 Billion Fall Auctions in New York, From a Gr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,8 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-37.71%38
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-41.84%3 698
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-69.17%375
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-50.66%224
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-64.93%133
BRANGISTA INC.33.43%48