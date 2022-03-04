Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Directors of Russia's Top Art Museums and Fairs Are Resigning En Masse

03/04/2022 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Politics Directors of Russia's Top Art Museums and Fairs Are Resigning En Masse

Leaders at the Pushkin Museum, the VAC Foundation, and the Cosmoscow fair have stepped down.

Eileen Kinsella, March 4, 2022

An employee and a visitor at the Gallery of 19th and 20th Century European and American Art at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. (Photo by Alexander ShcherbakTASS via Getty Images)

High-profile leaders of Russian art and cultural institutions have been resigning from their jobs en masse in the wake of the country's invasion into neighboring Ukraine.

Most of the statements from these curators and directors suggest that the decision to leave was voluntary, but there is some evidence to suggest that many have been forced out by colleagues and bosses over their perceived lack of support for president Vladimir Putin's war.

In a post on Instagram, longtime Pushkin Museum deputy director Vladimir Opredelenovpraised the museum's digital development and other achievements over the course of his career. He went on to add: "My attitude to current world events does not coincide with that of my colleagues from the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. I hope this will change in the near future, but with things as they are, I am forced to leave my beloved museum."

Vladimir Opredelenov, former deputy director at the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, Russia.

Meanwhile, the artistic director of the VAC Foundation in Moscow, Francesco Manacorda, said he had resigned due to the conflict in Ukraine, according to ARTnews.

"Unfortunately, current events have significantly changed labor and personal conditions, which is why I came to the conclusion that I will not be able to continue working with the same dedication that I could be proud of," Manacorda told Russia's TASS press service according to ARTnews. "My decision was given to me with much difficulty and repentance."

Former artistic director of the VAC Foundation Francesco Manacorda. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images.

The VAC Foundation operates two spaces, in Venice and Moscow. The latter, called GES-2, is a cultural center opened in 2020 that is funded by Leonid Mikhelson, who has close ties to the Kremlin and is chief executive of Novatek, Russia's largest private gas group.

Mikhelson has bankrolling exhibitions in the Western art world for more than a decade, including shows at the Art Institute of Chicago, the New Museum in New York, and London's Tate.

Before joining the VAC Foundation in 2017, Manacorda was artistic director of Tate Liverpool, and was a co-curator of the 2016 Liverpool Biennial. In 2007, he curated the Slovenian pavilion at the Venice Biennale, and in 2009 he oversaw the biennial's New Zealand pavilion.

Manacorda did not yet respond to a request for comment.

Former Cosmoscow art director Simon Rees at the 24th St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo by Artyom GeodakyanTASS via Getty Images.

Simon Rees, artistic director of the Cosmoscow art fair, is also cutting ties with his institution. "Putin threw a stone in the pond in about October and the ripples have been moving outwards ever since," he wrote on his Facebook page on February 25. "Europeans have experienced a dramatic hike in energy and fuel negatively impacting household income, especially difficult in the low-income populations of the former communist states. After the Fukushima disaster a number of E.U. states decommissioned nuclear power so are also reliant on gas and oil from Russia: supply could be cut absolutely when it is still winter."

A few days later, the fair published its own Facebook statement: "Over the past week, we have all realized how fragile our world is. The events of recent days cause great shock and shock, the human and political tragedy that is happening concerns absolutely everyone."

Reesconfirmed to Artnet News that he resigned on February 24. He also noted that he was now working "in the communication trenches" on behalf of Lithuania's Contemporary Art Center Vilnius, and was living in Vienna, where he has been relocating and housing refugees from Ukraine.

Anonymous graffiti in Vilnius quoting the words by soldiers of the Ukraine's Snake Island, "Russian battleship, go fuck yourself." Courtesy of CAC Vilnius.

"Simon has highly contributed to our international communications with the global art world," Kristna Vronskaya, a representative for Cosmoscow told Artnet News in an email. "We had rich plans together and deeply regret that he decided to leave. Culture is a unifying power and we hope that Russian culture will stay a part of the global."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
10:46aARTNET : Directors of Russia's Top Art Museums and Fairs Are Resigning En Masse
PU
09:56aARTNET : In New Settlement Discussions, the Sackler Family Agrees to Allow Any Museum to R..
PU
08:26aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : Marina Abramović on How Her Artistic Method Can Change Your L..
PU
01:06aARTNET : Why Artist and Museum Merchandise Is the Next Major Growth Category for the Ever-..
PU
03/03IN PICTURES : See R.E.M. Frontman Michael Stipe's Fantastical Art Brut Collection, on View..
PU
03/03ARTNET : Despite Talk of a Boycott of the Russian-Owned Auction House, Phillips Cruises to..
PU
03/03&LSQUO;MIXING IT TOGETHER ALLOWED ME : Watch Meriem Bennani Meld T.V., Sculpture, and Film..
PU
03/03ARTNET : Kenny Schachter on How the NFT Community Is Organizing to Raise Funds for Ukraine..
PU
03/03ARTNET : The True Story Behind the Origins of Pepe the Frog
PU
03/03ARTNET : Russian-Owned Phillips Will Donate the Full Net Proceeds From Its London Sale&mda..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-28.10%47
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-17.24%5 303
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.05%1 257
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-46.70%615
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-36.10%359
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-26.96%305