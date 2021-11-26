Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Artnet AG
  News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Fotografiska Aims to Become the Largest Private Museum in the World by 2023, Unveiling Plans to Expand to Miami, Shanghai, and Berlin

11/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
Museums Fotografiska Aims to Become the Largest Private Museum in the World by 2023, Unveiling Plans to Expand to Miami, Shanghai, and Berlin

Its Miami location will be next-door to the Rubell Museum.

Amah-Rose Abrams, November 26, 2021

Render of Fotografiska Miami. Courtesy Fotografiska

Fotografiska, the for-profit Swedish museum franchise, is adding three new locations to its existing roster of sites in Stockholm, Tallinn, and New York. The private museum will expand to Miami, Berlin, and Shanghai throughout 2022 and 2023. Once unveiled, these six spaces will make Fotografiska the largest private museum in the world.

The non-collecting institution aims to cash in on the experience economy with immersive exhibitions, curated shops, and high-end restaurants and cafes. It opened its first venture in 2010 in Stochkolm, before expanding to New York and Tallinn in 2019.

"The concept for Fotografiska has always been to invite culturally curious audiences to view art in a welcoming environment," said Yoram Roth, executive chairman of Fotografiska's parent company CultureWorks, in a statement. "At Fotografiska, we introduce hospitality and community into the overall experience, and know these feelings of belonging, connecting, and being inspired by photography will translate across the globe."

Kunsthaus Tacheles Fotografiska Berlin. Courtesy Fotografiska

It will continue its focus on staging curated exhibitions of photography and "film-based artwork" that combine the "ultra-contemporary" with shows that aimed at a broad audience. Current and recent exhibitions include presentations on Andy Warhol, photographer Nick Brandt, as well as thematically focused shows.

The 58,000-square-foot location in Berlin will be at the former Kunsthaus Tacheles, a building originally founded as a Jewish department store in 1908. In the 1990s, it became a multi-faceted arts space. A major refit is currently underway, designed by Herzog & de Meuron and Studio Aisslinger. Its unveiling is set for September 2022.

In Shanghai, Fotografiska will install itself in a 50,000-square-foot warehouse complex being revamped by Neri&Hu, near what is being billed as the Shanghai very own High Line on the Suzhou Creek waterfront.

Render of Fotografiska Shanghai. Courtesy Fotografiska

The 42,000 square-foot Miami branch of Fotografiska, which is set to open in 2023, will be located in Allapattah in a Rockwell Group-renovated industrial building. Conveniently, the site is opposite Superblue, which specialises in experiential art, and next-door to the Rubell Museum.

"Fotografiska's expansion is a tremendous win for Miami," said Mera Rubell of the Rubell Collection and Museum in a statement. She called the museum "a perfect fit for the vibrant, multicultural nature" of the city. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Fotografiska Miami to the neighborhood," she said.

This announcement follows the company's merger with the co-working members' club NeueHouse and the subsequent formation of their parent company CultureWorks that took place earlier in 2021.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,2 M 67,5 M 67,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG48.61%68
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-6.33%7 471
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.30%1 494
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-37.94%1 263
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-33.54%677
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.6.66%402