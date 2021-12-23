Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Georgia O'Keeffe Was an Accomplished Photographer, Too. A New Exhibition Focuses on Her Work in the Medium for the First Time

12/23/2021 | 02:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
On View Georgia O'Keeffe Was an Accomplished Photographer, Too. A New Exhibition Focuses on Her Work in the Medium for the First Time

"Georgia O'Keeffe, Photographer" is on view now at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Artnet News, December 23, 2021

Todd Webb, Georgia O'Keeffe with Camera (1959). © Todd Webb Archive.

Georgia O'Keeffe was surrounded by photography for most of her life, and yet her own efforts in the medium have largely gone unstudied.

But now, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) is debuting "Georgia O'Keeffe, Photographer," the first exhibition devoted to the pioneering modernist's photographic work. Nearly 100 pictures make up the show, most black and white and all culled from a recently rediscovered archive.

Though she was a casual camera lover in her early decades, O'Keeffe's marriage to photographer and gallerist Alfred Stieglitz in 1924 found her immersed in the medium like never before. She posed in hundreds of Stieglitz's portraits, helped make and mount his prints, and even assisted in the design of his shows.

But it wasn't until the mid-1940s, after the death of her husband, that O'Keeffe began seriously making photographs of her own. Studying with photographer Todd Webb, she found herself turning a lens toward her surroundings in northern New Mexico-often capturing chemically the same subjects she painted years before.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Forbidding Canyon, Glen Canyon (September 1964). © Georgia O'Keeffe
Museum.

It's not hard to tell that O'Keeffe was the eye behind the images-and not just because the majority of them feature the same beloved New Mexican landscapes and flora that populate her paintings. Her signature sense of composition is there, too. You can recognize it in the way she photographs the bodily curves of riverbeds and adobe homes, or in her fascination with the long, graphic shadows that dramatize the desert every morning and afternoon. Her ability to capture nature's feminine grace remains unparalleled.

After the show's run in Texas, it will head to the Addison Gallery of American Art in Andover, Massachusetts. There, when the exhibition opens in February of next year, it will do so alongside two other presentations meant to contextualize O'Keeffe's photographs: "Arthur Wesley Dow: Nearest to the Divine," which brings together the work of O'Keeffe's influential mentor in New York; and "'What Next?': Camera Work and 291 Magazine," a collection of images from two seminal photography journals compiled to offer a snapshot of the artistic scene surrounding her and Stieglitz.

See more examples of O'Keeffe's photography below.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Big Sage (Artemisia tridentata) (1957). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Ladder against Wall (1961). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Waiʻanapanapa Black Sand Beach (March 1939). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Road from Abiquiú (1959-66). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Garage Vigas and Studio Door (July 1956). © 2022 Georgia O'Keeffe Museum / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Chama River (1957-63). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Ladder against Studio Wall in Snow (1959-60). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe, Skull, Ghost Ranch (1961-72). © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
02:17pARTNET : Let These 10 Fun-Filled Works From the Gallery Network Put You in the Party Spiri..
PU
01:17pARTNET : Israeli Divers Have Discovered a Trove of Antiquities From Not One but Two Ancien..
PU
01:17pARTNET : Can You Recognize These 5 Famous Artists as Children? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
PU
01:07pARTNET : The U.K. Is Doubling Its Emergency Arts Funding to $80 Million in Response to the..
PU
12:37p&LSQUO;I GOT TO SEE A LOT OF CELEBRA : Watch How Artist Raúl de Nieves Fuses Mexican Craft..
PU
11:07aARTNET : Christmas Comes Early in Scotland, Where Researchers Unwrap a Rare Rock Crystal J..
PU
09:47aARTNET : Miriam Cahn Wants to Buy Her Art Back From a Zurich Museum to Protest Its Display..
PU
09:37aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Museum Curators Are More Widely Trusted Than Judges or Scientists, Per..
PU
09:07aARTNET : Designers Mauricio Guerrero and Brian Butterfield on Giving Back to Mexico by Way..
PU
08:27aARTNET : FIAC's Parent Company Has Accused the Grand Palais of Indulging a ‘Hostile ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 66,9 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG40.28%64
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-20.21%6 754
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.33%1 776
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-38.20%1 254
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.45%591
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.7.61%408