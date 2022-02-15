Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Gerhard Richter Announced His Retirement From Painting in 2020. Since Then, His Market Has Shot Up by 140 Percent

02/15/2022 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Appraisal Gerhard Richter Announced His Retirement From Painting in 2020. Since Then, His Market Has Shot Up by 140 Percent

We examined the artist's market on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Naomi Rea, February 15, 2022

A trio of Gerhard Richters, Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction (October 14). Courtesy Sotheby's.

Last week, Gerhard Richter-one of the most important artists of the 20th and 21st centuries-celebrated his 90th birthday. In his native Germany and abroad, a host of galleries and institutions lauded his six-decade career with special exhibitions demonstrating the breadth of his oeuvre. Richter himself curated a show of landscapes and family portraits at the Albertinum Museum in his hometown of Dresden; Sies and Höke gallery mounted a show of drawings, his new favorite medium; and the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin tooka deep dive into his artist books.

We thought long and hard about what to get Richter for his birthday over at Artnet News Pro, and decided to gift wrap our findings from a deep dive into his market via the Artnet Price Database. HBD Gerhard!

The Context

© 2022 Artnet Worldwide Corporation.

Auction record:$46.4 million achieved at Sotheby's London in February 2015

Richter's Performance in 2021

Lots sold:270
Bought in: 47
Sell-through rate:85 percent
Average sale price:$915,947
Mean estimate:$737,235
Total sales:$ 247.3 million
Top painting price:$33 million
Lowest painting price:$32,033
Lowest overall price:$924, for a color photograph from 2013

The Appraisal
  1. Salad Days. Richter's market saw its heyday between 2012, when his cumulative auction sales peaked at $298.9 million, and 2015, when his $46.4 million auction record was set.
  2. Appetite for Abstraction. The market has historically been hungriest for the artist's squeegeed abstractions: of the 29 works that have fetched more than $20 million, 23 were abstract. But after Richter's major Tate Modern retrospective in 2015, prices for these large pictures began to plateau, perhaps because demand satisfied supply.
  3. Market Resuscitation. In 2021, Richter's market perked up, notching $247.3 million in total sales-up 89 percent from 2019 and 140 percent from 2020. Even his abstracts got a bit of a bump, with one from the Macklowe collection bringing in $33 million, the highest price for the artist at auction since 2016. Richter was the second best-selling figure in the postwar category in 2021, bested only by Andy Warhol, and the sixth best performer at auction overall.
  4. Still Relevant. Some 15,683 users searched for Richter in the Artnet Price database in 2021, making him the seventh most-searched artist that year. More than 1,300 people searched for him in January 2022.
  5. Beyond the Trophies. There is much more to the Richter market than the multimillion-dollar abstracts. In 2021, his average sale price of $915,947 was the highest it has been since 2014, and a 62.2 percent jump from the average sale price in 2015, when his auction record was set.
The Bottom Line

Gerhard Richter is one of the most important artists of our time, and his market reflects that. For now, his abstract paintings remain the biggest prizes, but there is a robust market for smaller abstractions in the $10 million-and-under range as well as for the monumental canvases.

Just don't forget there is more to Richter than the squeegee. He was for a long time most celebrated for figurative paintings and landscapes-his second highest price was achieved for one of his 1960s photo paintings-and his acclaimed "Birkenau" series was a focal point of the Met's 60-year Richter survey in 2020.

The artist officially retired from painting in 2020 and has since turned his attention to drawing. This limit on supply could go some way toward explaining the revived market activity in 2021. As a slew of exhibitions to mark his 90th birthday explore the breadth of his oeuvre, we wouldn't be surprised to see the market continue to climb.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
03:27aARTNET : Gerhard Richter Announced His Retirement From Painting in 2020. Since Then, His M..
PU
03:07aBRING A JACKET, EMBRACE THE TACO TRU : Art-Worlders Offer Their Best Tips for Navigating L..
PU
01:47aAN EYE-OPENING RIJKSMUSEUM SHOW CONF : Its Colonial Rule of Indonesia
PU
01:17aARTNET : To Make His Pocket-Sized Artworks, Curtis Tawlst Santiago Needs Silence. But Thin..
PU
02/14ARTNET : Despite a Booming Local Art Scene, Mexico City's Flagship Fair, Zona Maco, Sees S..
PU
02/14SPOTLIGHT : South Korean Artist Lee Hyun-Joung Conjures Nature and Her Own Past With Ink a..
PU
02/14ARTNET : A Beloved Faith Ringgold Mural Will Move From Its Longtime Home at Rikers Island ..
PU
02/14ARTNET : 7 Questions for the Founders of Artscapy, a Collector-Focused Platform Launching ..
PU
02/14EXCLUSIVE : Artnet News Has Identified the Seller of a Francis Bacon Triptych at Christie'..
PU
02/14ARTNET : The Cincinnati Museum Will Lend L.A.'s Huntington Library a Robert Henri Painting..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,7 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-20.95%53
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-4.80%6 112
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.32%1 315
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-26.17%887
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-37.54%351
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-27.45%306