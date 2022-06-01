Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 07:47:08 am EDT
7.690 EUR   +1.18%
05/31ARTNET : The Louvre Plans to Take Civil Legal Action in the Antiquities Smuggling Investigation That Has Ensnared Its Former Director
PU
05/31ARTNET : A Raceway on the Roof of a Former Fiat Factory in Turin is Now Home to a Lush Open-Air Art Space
PU
05/31IN PICTURES : The Courtauld's New Edvard Munch Exhibition Will Unveil a Dozen Works Never Before Seen in Britain
PU
artnet : Hauser and Wirth Will Open Its First Gallery in Paris as the City's Art Market Continues to Grow

06/01/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Galleries Hauser and Wirth Will Open Its First Gallery in Paris as the City's Art Market Continues to Grow

The mega-gallery can now count 14 exhibition spaces worldwide.

Eileen Kinsella, June 1, 2022

Hauser & Wirth Paris 26 bis rue François 1er Image courtesy Hauser & Wirth

Hauser and Wirth is on the move yet again. The mega-gallery announced they will open a new space in Paris next year, in the 8th arrondissement, on the right bank of the Seine.

"We have made no secret that we have been looking for the perfect home for Hauser and Wirth in Paris for some years and I'm delighted that the search is now over," gallery co-founder Iwan Wirth said in a statement.

The search for a space went on for 15 years, gallery president Marc Payot told Artnet News. "We've been close several times. But like everything in life, the stars must align: the right site, the right moment, kismet."

The gallery is the latest major space to embrace Paris in the wake of Brexit, alongside David Zwirner, White Cube, Almine Rech, and Mariane Ibrahim. But while Brexit has played a role in the broader trend, Hauser and Wirth also operates in London and is opening a new space there in 2023.

The gallery, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, now counts a total of 14 galleries worldwide. It also runs apublishing arm called Hauser and Wirth Make and, in the fall, it will open its second Los Angeles space, in West Hollywood.

The Hauser and Wirth Paris gallery will occupy an entire hôtel particulier that dates from 1877, at 26 bis rue François 1 er, comprising more than 8,000 square feet across four floors.

The neoclassical building was home to La Maison Decour, a decorative art gallery, until the 1940s. Hauser and Wirth plans to convert the space and reintroduce a double-height, 20-foot-tall-ground floor gallery, as well as an additional exhibition space on the first floor. Two of the other floors willbe used as public exhibition spaces and the remaining spaces will contain viewing rooms and offices.

Hauser and Wirth Menorca on Isla del Rey. Courtesy Hauser and Wirth. Photo: Be Creative, Menorca.

The space will be designed by Paris architect Luis Laplace who has worked with the gallery since 2013 on projects including a new London flagship gallery in Mayfair and the creation of an art center on Isla del Rey in Menorca in former naval buildings, as well as conversion of an 18th-century farmstead into the Somerset location that opened in 2014.

"We have a deep respect for the incredible cultural community in Paris," said Wirth, adding that the city's "importance for artists is undisputed over the centuries and we look forward to adding to this rich history."

Wirth noted that many of the gallery's artists "have already been embraced by the Parisian art community, institutions and collectors who are very supportive of our program. In this respect, the city is a natural fit for the gallery and we can't wait to present the first exhibitions in our beautiful new space."


artnet AG published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 42,8 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-27.62%46
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-29.69%4 487
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-59.12%472
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG0.00%249
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-39.30%246
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-53.90%226